“Those look like a fire truck” – NBA fans mock Kevin Durant’s shoe KD16 NY vs NY colorway

Kevin Durant recently announced the release of his latest sneaker, the Nike KD16 'NY vs NY.'

The red colorway has proven to be polarizing with fans, with many responding to the two-time NBA champ's tweets with jokes about the shoe.

Of course, as Nike has in the past, they will continue to release different colorways of the shoe over the course of the season giving fans plenty of options. Despite that, it sounds as though the debut iteration of the shoe has drawn quite a bit of criticism.

Fans took to Twitter to crack jokes about the shoes.

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns NBA player (parody) @KDtrey5Five @KDTrey5 We gotta do better fam those look like a fire truck

𝕎𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜 @MadeByWestbrook @KDTrey5 I speak for all of us when I say we not buying

周 @zhou_ZyZy @KDTrey5 I can't appreciate the appearance of kd16. It's crazy. Why did Nike do this?

2KJ GOAT TWEETER @KJStewart93 🏾 @KDTrey5 A red matching backpack and we hooping at the Rec at 3

🦈 @jurkkanen @KDTrey5 no one buying that shit Mr. Durant LMFOAOAOAOAOAOAOAOAO

𝟳 @HoodieSlim7 @KDTrey5 When does Aunt pearl come out

Richard Malone @xRicky_Malone @KDTrey5 Dont feel like KDs....you used to have the coolest colorways in the game so much personality in em...these prettt boring

How Michael Jordan's successful shoes inspired Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's latest release marks the 16th edition of the superstar's signature shoes. While he's certainly a ways off from matching the number of signature shoes Michael Jordan released, he recently spoke about how MJ inspired him.

As he explained on a recent episode of "The ETCs" podcast, even though you see players like he and LeBron with numerous shoe releases, no one will come close to Jordan:

"Jordan just shifted how we thought about shoes anyway. You may have one or two shoes that may stick but not 17, 18 of them that are like solidified classics.

"We'll never get somebody like that again. But we'll have guys that'll do well. Bron's at 20, I'm at 16, PG's at 5 or 6, Giannis is at 7 or 8 (in signature shoe lines), so we're gonna have guys that have long franchises, but our franchises are not going to hit like that."

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Although the general consensus around the latest Kevin Durant release may be negative, there's no denying that he has some of the most popular shoes around.

In addition to the popular 'Aunt Pearl' colorway that honors his late Aunt, his 'What The' colorway that releases with every shoe has proven wildly popular with fans. Between the future colorways that drop, and the signature 'Player Edition' models we'll see Durant wearing throughout the season, the sentiment may change.

