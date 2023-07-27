“Those look like a fire truck” – NBA fans mock Kevin Durant’s shoe KD16 NY vs NY colorway

Kevin Durant recently announced the release of his latest sneaker, the Nike KD16 'NY vs NY.'
The red colorway has proven to be polarizing with fans, with many responding to the two-time NBA champ's tweets with jokes about the shoe.
Of course, as Nike has in the past, they will continue to release different colorways of the shoe over the course of the season giving fans plenty of options. Despite that, it sounds as though the debut iteration of the shoe has drawn quite a bit of criticism.
Fans took to Twitter to crack jokes about the shoes.
How Michael Jordan's successful shoes inspired Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant's latest release marks the 16th edition of the superstar's signature shoes. While he's certainly a ways off from matching the number of signature shoes Michael Jordan released, he recently spoke about how MJ inspired him.
As he explained on a recent episode of "The ETCs" podcast, even though you see players like he and LeBron with numerous shoe releases, no one will come close to Jordan:
"Jordan just shifted how we thought about shoes anyway. You may have one or two shoes that may stick but not 17, 18 of them that are like solidified classics.
"We'll never get somebody like that again. But we'll have guys that'll do well. Bron's at 20, I'm at 16, PG's at 5 or 6, Giannis is at 7 or 8 (in signature shoe lines), so we're gonna have guys that have long franchises, but our franchises are not going to hit like that."
Although the general consensus around the latest Kevin Durant release may be negative, there's no denying that he has some of the most popular shoes around.
In addition to the popular 'Aunt Pearl' colorway that honors his late Aunt, his 'What The' colorway that releases with every shoe has proven wildly popular with fans. Between the future colorways that drop, and the signature 'Player Edition' models we'll see Durant wearing throughout the season, the sentiment may change.
