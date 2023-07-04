"This would never happen to MJ's kid"

Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal have two basketball Hall of Famers as their fathers, so they shouldn't have any problem getting VIP treatment, right? Wrong! Reports surfaced that both were denied permission to get inside Saweetie's party.

TMZ Sports was the first to report that the sons of LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal were standing outside Saweetie's party venue. Fans online begin feasting on Bronny and Shareef. Some said that they should have called up their dads to ask for help.

FinesseTheWorld @DaKsubiSuplexer OG I need a favor NBACentral @TheNBACentral Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were reportedly denied entrance at Saweetie’s party, per @TMZ_Sports Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were reportedly denied entrance at Saweetie’s party, per @TMZ_Sports https://t.co/8mwBkuBBOV Would’ve called my pops immediatelyOG I need a favor twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Would’ve called my pops immediately 😂😂 OG I need a favor twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Shareef O'Neal is 23, while Bronny is 18. Fans questioned why a bunch of young NBA aspirants were trying to get inside a birthday party of Saweetie.

Ariana Wilson @daOriginalAri NBACentral @TheNBACentral Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were reportedly denied entrance at Saweetie’s party, per @TMZ_Sports Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were reportedly denied entrance at Saweetie’s party, per @TMZ_Sports https://t.co/8mwBkuBBOV Okay? If I was turning 30, I wouldn’t want niggas fresh out of high school or college students in my party either.🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Okay? If I was turning 30, I wouldn’t want niggas fresh out of high school or college students in my party either.🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst was also brought into the jokes.

Adding more attention to the security guard wearing a suit, a fan hilariously speculates how tall he is standing beside Bronny and Shareef.

Ramin.eth.ada.wtf @Ramin_delgato @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports Why does Bronny look 5'2 here? Is that white guy 8 feet tall??? @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports Why does Bronny look 5'2 here? Is that white guy 8 feet tall???

With the ongoing GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, a fan called out James saying this would never happen to Jordan's son, tweeting:

"This would never happen to MJ's kid"

Not yet as famous as his father, Bronny should have bannered that he was the son of LeBron James to get in, said another fan:

Being rich kids born with a silver spoon, both could spare the bouncer a hundred dollars to get in the club, opined another:

As Bronny James is poised to start his NBA career soon, a fan believes he should stop clubbing and focus more on basketball, like his father:

#EduOUT @v0lanteseis @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports LeBum never went to parties. Bronny is an undisciplined spoiled fraud! @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports LeBum never went to parties. Bronny is an undisciplined spoiled fraud!

How good is Bronny James in basketball?

Bronny James is expected to enter the 2024 NBA draft, and mock drafts already project him to be a lottery pick even if he's not a five-star recruit. With the wide influence of his father, some say that the expectations are blown up.

In Sierra Canyon, Bronny averaged only 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

With the possibility of becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA, it is being hyped up as a bigger narrative than LeBron winning his fifth title.

“There would be something more special about this accomplishment and this moment than if he were at age 41, the third best player on a champion for ring number five," FOX sports reporter Nick Wright said.

"If he’d never won a title, it’s a lot other things. I’m fine with it, if that’s what happens, and I think it (playing with his son Bronny) would be one of the coolest things in sports history.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 LeBron James playing alongside Bronny would be one of the coolest things in sports history says @getnickwright LeBron James playing alongside Bronny would be one of the coolest things in sports history says @getnickwright https://t.co/LeqnHSYTmR

Bronny James has yet to play a college game for the USC Trojans, so it's clear there are a lot of doubters screaming that the hype is because of nepotism. Until then, it's now up to Bronny to prove that he's worth the high lottery pick.

