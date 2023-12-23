NBA fans react to Ja Morant's rookie card with Key Glock and Young Dolph on it: "This is legendary bruh"

NBA cards are one of the most precious memorabilia a fan can have, which makes Ja Morant's rookie card extra special. Depending on who's on the card, the value usually increases, which could make the seller put a specific price on it. With Morant's rookie card, it features two rappers that makes it exceptional.

A rookie card of the Memphis Grizzlies star has gone viral recently. The card shows Key Glock, a rapper from the city of Memphis who has worked with Gucci Mane and Denzel Curry.

The second rapper on the rookie card is Key Glock's cousin, the late Young Dolph. The rapper also grew up in the same city. He released eight studio albums, with Paper Route Frank as his last. Like his cousin, he's worked with a few notable names in hip-hop like T.I., Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Unfortunately, Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When fans saw the card, they couldn't help but laud the valuable NBA memorabilia. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The card could be extremely expensive now with how good Morant has been since getting drafted.

You might also be interested in reading this: “We proud of you shorty”: Derrick Rose gives wholesome welcome back monologue for Ja Morant at Grizzlies homecourt

How did Ja Morant perform in his return game?

Ja Morant is coming off a 25-game suspension for his involvement with firearms on May 13. Before that, Morant had already served an eight-game suspension during the 2022-23 season for the same reason. Fans were eager to see the All-Star point guard back on the floor as the Grizzlies have been struggling mightily without him.

His season debut was against his old buddy, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant had difficulty keeping up with the others as he hadn't played a game since Game 6 of their first-round playoff matchup against the LA Lakers.

Against the Pelicans, he put up All-Star numbers. Morant had 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year had fans on their heels during the final play of the game. The NBA star drove to the basket, made a spin move and released the ball in time before the final buzzer sounded.

The Grizzlies overcame a close 115-113 win against the Pelicans, thanks to the late-game heroics of Morant.

In his second game, he didn't have an outstanding scoring performance like the previous game. However, he helped the team get a 116-103 win against the Indiana Pacers. Morant had 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists in his home debut.

Also read: "I do what I want" - Alleged leaked audio shows Ja Morant trashing Pelicans before hitting game-winner