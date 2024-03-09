NBA fans reference Jalen Green's baby with Draya Michele after monster slam: "Dunking like that cos he got a family" 

Third-year guard Jalen Green electrified the basketball world with a spectacular poster dunk over Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons during the Houston Rockets' 123-107 win on Friday. Green's awe-inspiring play occurred with just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, showcasing his explosive athleticism and breathtaking ability to finish at the rim.

Soon after the video of the sensational dunk surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section of the post and made bold claims. The curious fans took reference from the recent happenings in Green's personal life as Draya Michele announced pregnancy with the Rockets star.

A fan wrote reacting to the commendable poster dunk:

"Jalen dunking like that cos he got a family to feed now😭"

Other fans also joined in the vibe and added more comments to the post.

Draya Michele's pregnancy announcement with Jalen Green draws attention

Draya Michele, a former cast member of "Basketball Wives," recently announced her pregnancy at the age of 39. The father of her forthcoming child is none other than 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. This revelation came as a surprise to many, marking the pair's first child together and Draya's third overall.

The news was shared by Draya through a heartfelt Instagram post on International Women's Day, punctuated by her excitement in welcoming a baby girl. This announcement has not only captivated fans but also sparked substantial interest and support from peers in the entertainment and sports industries.

The relationship between Draya Michele and Jalen Green was s subject of speculation since last year, and their public acknowledgment of the pregnancy confirmed the rumors. Both individuals have a strong presence in their respective fields, with Draya gaining recognition from her time on "Basketball Wives" and Green making waves as a rising star in the NBA.

After the revelation, fans as well as NBA stars joined in to congratulate the pair. Kyle Kuzma extended his wishes to the couple through social media interactions.

However, not all reactions have been positive for Jalen Green and his partner, as rapper and podcast host Joe Budden publicly criticized Michele, referring to her as a "predator" due to the age gap and expressing disapproval of their impending parenthood.

“She looks absolutely nuts," Budden said. "If you want to f*** a 21-year-old, cool, but now you got a baby by a 21-year-old? You are a predator!”

He further added:

“It’s too many horror stories of athletes losing everything that they ever have because they are not insulated because they are no barriers because there is nobody instructing them."

While the Houston Rockets' current standing in the Western Conference indicates that they may not be playing in the postseason this year, Green's impending fatherhood underscores a crucial transition in his life, as he navigates the upcoming challenges and joys of parenthood alongside Michele.