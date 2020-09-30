NBA finals 2020: Top basketball analysts including Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless give their predictions for Miami Heat vs LA Lakers

With the Miami Heat and LA Lakers set to lock horns in the Game 1 of the NBA finals 2020, the experts have made their predictions for the series. According to a majority of the experts, the LA Lakers are favorites for the NBA crown, but the Miami Heat are capable of an upset.

Let's take a look at what the experts predicted:

NBA Finals 2020: Experts predict the winner between LA Lakers and Miami Heat

#1 Skip Bayless

LeBron knows he needs accolades. And a huge one is sitting on the table: the first time a guy has won 3 Finals MVPs for 3 teams. He needs this. He’s desperate for it. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/5L6udma0os — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 30, 2020

LeBron James' well-known critic, Skip Bayless, surprisingly opted for the LA Lakers to be the winners of the NBA finals 2020. He picked the LA Lakers in five games. Bayless was joined by Shannon Sharpe and Chris Broussard, who made their picks as well, which will be revealed later in the article.

#2 Stephen A Smith

Eminent sports media personality Stephen A Smith predicted that the LA Lakers would beat the Miami Heat in six games. He also predicted LeBron James would win the MVP of the NBA finals 2020 against his former team. Smith's predictions are usually on point, so let's see if this one comes true.

#3 Nick Wright

"If you're tied in a series against LeBron you're trailing. Right now the Heat are losing bc it's 0-0. ... This is a really good Heat team but they cannot beat the Lakers in a Game 7 — which means, they have to win 4 out of 6, which means they have to win Game 1." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/cMUZ2l9XtE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 30, 2020

A long time fan of LeBron James, First Things First analyst Nick Wright picked the LA Lakers in six games. However, he also mentioned how strong the Miami Heat team is and how the Lakers will have to be at their best to win the NBA finals 2020.

#4 Jalen Rose

Former Indiana Pacers swingman and NBA expert Jalen Rose chose the LA Lakers in six games. Rose is popular for his bold takes; however, he took the safer route by predicting the Lakers to be the champions and LeBron James to emerge as the NBA finals 2020 MVP.

#5 Max Kellerman

Stephen A Smith's partner in crime and First Take co-host, Max Kellerman, made a bold prediction, choosing the Miami Heat to win the NBA finals 2020 in seven games. Kellerman is known to dish out hot takes every week, so his prediction doesn't come as a surprise. However, it will be interesting to see if his forecast turns out to be true.

#6 Shannon Sharpe

Probably the most popular LeBron James fan on TV, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe unsurprisingly went for the LA Lakers. He predicted the Lakers to win in six games and LeBron James to become the finals MVP.

#7 Chris Broussard

Chris Broussard is one of the most popular NBA insiders and is one of the most reliable experts. He picked the LA Lakers to complete a gentleman's sweep over the Miami Heat. However, he added that if Heat's shooters play well, they will have a chance to stage an upset.

The LA Lakers and the Miami Heat have had contrasting journeys on the road to NBA finals 2020. The LA Lakers were favorites since the beginning of the season due to LeBron James' presence, while the Miami Heat have been the underdogs throughout. A lot is at stake, as LeBron James is chasing his fourth championship while facing his former team.

