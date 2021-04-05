NBA Foundation declares a $3M+ grant for 9 organizations to empower the black community

The NBA foundation is known to be one of the most charitable institutions in American sports. The organization has made an active effort to ensure that minor and economically fragile communities across the U.S. and even Canada receive basic amenities and employment opportunities. There's been a special focus on the black diaspora of the country.

9 organizations selected by NBA Foundation for huge financial grants

2020 NBA All-Star - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

The NBA foundation has selected nine organizations - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Braven, Center for Leadership Development, City Year, CodeCrew, The Collective Blueprint, NAF, New Heights Youth and Road to Hire - to receive a $3 million grant as part of foundation’s second grant round.

The NBA Foundation announces more than $3 million in grants for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Braven, Center for Leadership Development, City Year, CodeCrew, The Collective Blueprint, NAF, New Heights Youth and Road to Hire as part of the Foundation’s second grant round. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 5, 2021

The aforementioned funds will enable the black community to both gain and create jobs for themselves, apart from skills training and formal education. The NBA foundation is funded by all 30 franchises, with commissioner Adam Silver, along with six-time champion and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, acting as key board members.

The past year has seen the NBA and its stars become more proactive towards speaking up on social problems concerning the black community. The uproar came following the George Floyd incident, which played a primary role in the well-documented Black Lives Matter movement.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts shines light on lack of Black women in executive roles in the NBA.

'It pains me because I know that there are Black women that are in this space and they’re not being given the voice' https://t.co/Mu9jKjtfzJ #nba #nbpa #WomensHistoryMonth — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 29, 2021

Stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell have come out and expressed their distaste for hate crimes and atrocities committed on the black community in the USA. The NBA has given them complete support and a platform to voice their opinions.

The NBA foundation also attempts to raise the economic and social status of black communities to truly help advance racial justice in a sustainable and measurable way. The foundation has done a commendable job of sticking to its objectives so far, and the $3 million second-round grant would go a long way in ensuring that further.

