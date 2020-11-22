NBA Free Agency: Gordon Hayward signs a blockbuster deal with Charlotte Hornets, Rajon Rondo confirms his exit from LA Lakers

This year's NBA Free Agency has seen a flurry of activity since its commencement, with key free agents moving to franchises of their choice early in the offseason. There was major speculation around the future of Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward and LA Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo. Let's take a look at the latest update on the duo.

NBA Free Agency: Gordon Hayward signs a blockbuster deal with Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

After he declined his player option with the Boston Celtics, there were multiple rumors around Gordon Hayward's decision in NBA Free Agency. The versatile forward was linked to teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks, while even a return to Boston Celtics was not ruled out.

However, in an interesting turn of events, Gordon Hayward has decided to join the Charlotte Hornets, in a deal that will see him earn $120 million over 4 years. The former Utah Jazz star has landed an unexpectedly lucrative deal in NBA Free Agency, considering his injury struggles and inconsistent form over the last couple of seasons.

Gordon Hayward will join an exciting Hornets outfit which recently drafted LaMelo Ball in the NBA Draft 2020 and has a talented roster with the likes of Devonte' Graham in the ranks.

Free agent Gordon Hayward is signing a 4-year, $120M deal with Charlotte, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks express interest in Spencer Dinwiddie; New Orleans Pelicans eyeing Chicago Bulls' 4th pick in the draft

Rajon Rondo confirms LA Lakers exit

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Advertisement

Rajon Rondo was a key piece for the LA Laker last season, playing a key role off the bench in the 2020 NBA title run. The veteran provided playmaking and hard-nosed defense for the Lakers in the playoffs, forging a strong partnership with superstar power forward Anthony Davis.

Rajon Rondo is one of the players who will test the NBA Free Agency market this offseason in search of a larger deal. As per his latest Instagram post, the point guard will be leaving the LA Lakers. Rondo has been linked with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks in NBA Free Agency, and more suitors are expected to chase his signature now that he has announced his departure from the LA Lakers.

Avery Bradley signs with Miami Heat in NBA Free Agency

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

After bouncing around the NBA as a journeyman, veteran guard Avery Bradley was able to resurrect his career with the LA Lakers last season. Bradley nailed the starter role at the point guard spot and was tasked with 3-point shooting and defending the opposition's perimeter threats.

The veteran was able to fulfill his role throughout the regular season, but his future with the LA Lakers was in doubt after he chose to opt-out from the 2020 Orlando Bubble restart. As per the latest reports, Avery Bradley has decided to sign with last season's finalists Miami Heat in NBA Free Agency and will join on a two-year, $11.6 million deal.

The Miami Heat front office has been quite active in NBA Free Agency, and the acquisition of Bradley will further strengthen an already solid defense.

Advertisement

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $11.6M deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Also read: NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers interested in Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine; Golden State Warriors owner talks franchise's priorities in the Draft