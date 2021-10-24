NBA G-League Draft 2021: Princepal Singh selected by Stockton Kings, affiliate of Sacramento Kings

Princepal Singh was drafted earlier today by the Sacramento Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. The 20-year-old, 6' 9" big man is looking to be one of the few players from India to represent the country on basketball's biggest stage.

Drafted in the third round as the 61st overall pick by the Kings, Princepal Singh is no stranger to the NBA. Having played the 2020-21 season with the NBA G-League development team Ignite, Singh also featured on the Sacramento Kings' 2021 Las Vegas Summer League team.

By virtue of signing with Ignite, Singh has become the first Indian graduate from the NBA academy to sign a professional contract. Singh saw very few minutes playing for the G-League team, averaging only 2.3 points per game. But his track record with the Indian national team at the junior and senior levels were impressive.

The NBA G-League has been growing in popularity in recent seasons. With the 2021 G-League Draft taking place and some noteworthy names declaring for it, India have earned some recognition through Singh's selection.

Princepal Singh's role in popularizing basketball in India

Indian Basketball team at the Commonwealth Games Day 1

With Princepal Singh getting drafted in the NBA G-League, he joins an exclusive list of Indian players to have an opportunity to play in the NBA.

The only other Indian to do so, Satnam Singh Bhamara, was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA also had Sim Bhullar, a player of Indian origin, in the NBA draft.

With the NBA having a number of workshops, amongst other activities, in India, the league's approach to popularizing the sport saw them host games in the country during the 2019-20 preseason.

In a game featuring the Sacramento Kings against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA made history by playing their first game in the Indian subcontinent. The sport continues to develop in popularity in India with popular figures such as Ranveer Singh acting as a brand ambassador for the NBA. Princepal Singh's appearance in the G-League draft could potentially present an opportunity for young players from other countries as well to tread the same path.

With former NBA players such as Lance Stephenson and Brandon Knight joining the NBA G-League through the draft, the G-League has become a pretty viable option for players looking to pursue their dreams of playing in the NBA.

