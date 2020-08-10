NBA games today see some match-ups that we have been looking forward to for a long time. We hope for some close and hard-fought games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo in action tonight against the Toronto Raptors, we might be witnessing a possible Eastern Conference Finals showdown

In yesterday's NBA games we saw some nerve-wracking finishes and several upsets. The New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings were eliminated from playoff contention after their losses. Young NBA sensation Zion Williamson will not be seen in the post season after yesterday's defeat.

In major upsets, the Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by Portland Trail Blazers and NBA title contenders, LA Clippers fell to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA games today all have significant importance, either as a possible playoff match-up or a renewal of old rivalries. Let's have a look at the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a great run in the NBA bubble with just one loss against the Denver Nuggets. Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams have been solid throughout these games. Darius Bazley has provided them with excellent bench production.

The Phoenix Suns on the other hand are undefeated in the NBA bubble and have no intention of slowing down with just 3 more seeding games. Sitting at the eleventh seed, they are just one game behind the ninth seeded Blazers. Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio have been leading the way for the Suns on the offensive end with Deandre Ayton holding down the interior.

The Thunder will need their starting five to continue playing as consistently as they have so far in the NBA bubble to get past the Suns in this game. While the Phoenix Suns will look to Devin Booker to outscore the Thunder in a crucial game for their playoff chances.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in tonight's NBA game

The Utah Jazz have not lived up to the expectations so far with just 2 wins in 6 games in the NBA bubble. Despite Donovan Mitchell's return to form and Rudy Gobert playing at an elite level, the Jazz keep falling short with poor shooting down the stretch and a dismal bench performance.

The Dallas Mavericks were also struggling with no wins in the NBA bubble till their previous game where they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been outstanding in all their games. The Mavericks were initially struggling to close out games that they were leading at the start.

With these two teams struggling in the final minutes of play, this game will be crucial to see which team puts their slump behind them. The Mavericks are just 2 games behind the Utah Jazz which makes the result of this game very important to the Western Conference Standings.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks up against the Toronto Raptors in last year's NBA playoffs

This is a battle of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference in a repeat of last year's Eastern Conference Finals. We expect this to be a possible Eastern Conference Finals match-up this year as well and this game could show us what to expect from both teams in the playoffs.

The Bucks have looked lethal so far in the NBA bubble with Giannis, Middleton, and Brook Lopez playing at their absolute best. They have had some troubles down the stretch, losing games to the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. They will look to make a statement with a win against the Raptors today.

The best of The Greek Freak:



34 PTS | 13 REB | 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/eWETJGbLAH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 9, 2020

The Toronto Raptors have sailed past most teams so far except for the Boston Celtics. They had a tough time against the elite Celtics defense and will need to find ways to make tough shots against the defensive-minded Milwaukee Bucks if they hope to win.

We expect this to be a firecracker of a game. All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo in this marquee clash.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers in action in the NBA bubble

The clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat has been on the cards ever since the two NBA teams met back in January. With T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler getting ejected after an altercation during the game, the two will be eagerly awaiting a chance to battle it out on the court. We hope that both Butler and Warren are cleared to play today.

The Indiana Pacers have been on a monstrous 4-1 run so far in the NBA bubble with none other than T.J. Warren leading the scoring. Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon have also showcased their skills in these seeding games.

Another HUGE night for @TonyWarrenJr in @Pacers W!



▪️ 39 PTS on 15-22 shooting

▪️ Game-sealing triple

▪️ NBA-leading 34.8 PPG in Orlando

pic.twitter.com/PCsP2pRkmD — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020

The Miami Heat have stumbled with two back-to-back losses without their star Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo has also shown some signs of rust but Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have played at an elite level.

The Miami Heat will need Jimmy Butler to perform at his best to win. Both T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler will have to keep their emotions in check during this battle to lead their teams to victory.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in tonight's NBA primetime game

The Denver Nuggets come into this game with a lot of momentum, having beaten the Utah Jazz in overtime. With Jamal Murray back in the lineup and Michael Porter Jr. finally living up to his potential, Nikola Jokic can play without the burden of leading the scoring at all times.

The LA Lakers seemed to have tapered off after their opening night victory against the LA Clippers. Anthony Davis has struggled to make baskets and ended up with just 8 points in their previous game. The only bright spot in their loss against the Indiana Pacers was NBA superstar LeBron James' return to form.

The Denver Nuggets, with their stars in top shape, will fancy their chances against a struggling Lakers squad who seem to be having problems both on and off the basketball court.

