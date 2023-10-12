NBA HoopGrids answers for October 12: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Clippers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Hawks

Ce 5 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Pelicans

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Timberwolves

Cell 7 - A player with 10+ seasons in the NBA including a stint with the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - A player with 10+ seasons in the NBA including a stint with the New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 9 - A player with 10+ seasons in the NBA and averaged 15+ PPG in at least one of those seasons

Answers to the October 12 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Dominique Wilkins, Sean Rooks, Danilo Gallinari and Moses Malone. They all played for the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks.

Austin Rivers, Baron Davis, Wesley Johnson, Rodney Rodgers and Brandon Bass had stints with the Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Norm Nixon, Cuttino Mobley, World Free, Lamar Odom and Lamond Murray averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the LA Clippers. They are Cell 3 answers to today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be Taurean Prince, Spud Webb, Jason Collins, Sidney Lowe and Kris Dunn. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

Lance Stephenson, Dante Cunningham, Mike James and James Nunnally had stints with the Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Latrell Sprewell, Ricky Davis, Joe Smith, Wally Szczerbiak and Derrick Rose averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Rasheed Wallace, Andrew Lang, Christian Laettner, Jon Koncak and Ken Norman. They all had 10+ seasons in the NBA and also played for the Atlanta Hawks.

David Wesley, Desmond Mason, Jamaal Magloire and Jrue Holiday played at least 10 seasons in the NBA, including a stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

JJ Redick, Rik Smits, Jimmy Butler, Larry Bird, LeBron James and Steph Curry have played 10+ seasons in the NBA. They’ve also averaged at least 15+ PPG in one of those seasons, making them excellent answers to Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

