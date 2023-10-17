NBA HoopGrids answers for October 17: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Houston Rockets

Cell 3 - A player who played in the 1980s and also suited up for the Lakers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and Rockets

Cell 6 - A player who played in the 1980s and also suited up for the LA Clippers

Cell 7 - A player who played 82 games in one season and also played for the Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - A player who played 82 games in one season and also played for the Houston Rockets

Cell 9 - A player who played in the 1980s and also played 82 games in one season

Answers to the October 17 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Wayne Ellington, Chucky Atkins, Lance Stephenson and Xavier Henry. They all played for the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Jon Barry, Jeremy Lin, Carmelo Anthony and Sterling Brown had stints with the Lakers and Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Jerome Kersey, Sam Bowie, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson played in the 1980s and also suited up for the LA Lakers. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Justise Winslow, Matt Barnes, Benoit Benjamin and Garrett Temple. They played for the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Brent Barry, Isaiah Hartenstein, Robert Covington and Bobby Brown had stints with the Clippers and Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Reggie Williams, Mark Jackson, Dominique Wilkins and Joe Bryant played in the 1980s and also suited up for the LA Clippers. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Juan Carlos Navarro, Drew Gooden, Shane Battier and Tayshaun Prince. They played 82 games in one season and also played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rod Strickland, Omer Asik, Kyle Lowry and Sleepy Floyd played 82 games in one season and also suited up for the Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Mike Newlin, Tom Chambers, Michael Jordan and A.C. Green played in the 1980s and also played 82 games in one season.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 17 NBA HoopGrids