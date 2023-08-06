NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 6: A member of the All-Defense team who also played for Ty Lue

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 6 has been released. Today is the 39th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for August 6 NBA Hoopgrids:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics

Cell 3 - An All-Defense member who played for the Thunder

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics

Cell 6 - An All-Defense member who played for the Hawks

Cell 7 - Nets player who also played for Ty Lue

Cell 8 - Celtics player who also played for Ty Lue

Cell 9 - All-NBA Defense team player who also played for Ty Lue

NBA HoopGrids for Day 39

Ty Lue started coaching in the NBA as an assistant to Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics in 2011. He has been with the LA Clippers since 2020 as the team's head coach. Cells 7-9 will have numerous choices.

Keyon Dooling is an excellent answer for Cell 7. He started in two games for the Celtics under Rivers and Lue (2011-12). Dooling also had a two-year stint with the New Jersey Nets before arriving in Boston.

Mason Plumlee is another solid option. Plumlee began his career with the Brooklyn Nets and played for Lue in Los Angeles last season.

Two of Dooling’s teammates with the Celtics during the 2011-12 seasons in Boston were Greg Stiemsma and Marquis Daniels. They are great Cell 8 answers. Stiemsma played in 55 games, starting in three of them. Daniels, on the other hand, signed with the Celtics in 2009 and played for the team for three years.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are options for Cell 9. They’re all members of the All-Defense teams multiple times. They all played for Lue with the LA Clippers. George and Leonard are the team’s current stars while “CP3” was with Lue when the coach was an assistant to Rivers.

Avery Bradley is probably the better choice here. He played under Lue for three seasons in Boston and was a two-time All-Defense member.

Here's the filled-out August 6 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 6 HoopGrids puzzle.

