NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 8)

An all-new NBA HoopGrids has been released on August 8. The trivia game continues to remain popular among basketball fans online. Tuesday's grid has two special categories: a player who was a Top 10 draft pick and a player who was drafted by a team he never played for.

Let's take a look at the clues for the August 8th HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 3: Player who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but never played for them.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 6: Player who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers but never played for them.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 9: Player who was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but never played for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/Cndt8j7Tmn All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

For Tuesday's HoopGrids, let's try to answer all nine grids completely. Grid 1 would be Jeremy Lin, who joined the Houston Rockets after his "Linsanity" run with the New York Knicks. Lin later played a season with the Charlotte Hornets and helped them make the playoffs in 2016.

For Grid 2, Kemba Walker was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Hornets. Walker is also considered the best player ever for the franchise. On the other hand, Kobe Bryant was the greatest player drafted by Charlotte but he never played for them.

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7)

P.J. Tucker currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers but had his best years with the Rockets. Joel Embiid was the No. 3 pick by the Sixers in 2014, while Mikal Bridges was also a Philly draft pick in 2018. However, they traded Bridges to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick.

For Grid 7, Austin Rivers played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. He suited for the Rockets from 2018 to 2020. Karl-Anthony Towns was the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in 2015, and Ray Allen was their No. 5 pick in 1996. Allen was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on draft night for Stephon Marbury, who lasted just two-and-a-half seasons in Minnesota.

Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for August 8

NBA HoopGrids - August 8

Alternative answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Getting all the right answers is not enough for some who play HoopGrids regularly. They prefer having a low score and higher rankings so here are some alternative answers.

Grid 1: Frank Kaminsky, Dwight Howard and Vernon Maxwell

Grid 2: Emeka Okafor, D.J. Augustin and Baron Davis

Grid 3: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Shabazz Napier and Malachi Richardson

Grid 4: Ish Smith, Samuel Dalembert and Jim Jackson

Grid 5: Andre Iguodala, Keith Van Horn and Jerry Stackhouse

Grid 6: Daequan Cook, Pierre Jackson and Carsen Edwards

Grid 7: Robert Covington, Sam Cassell and Johnny Flynn

Grid 8: Wally Szczerbiak, Derrick Williams and Luc Longley

Grid 9: Lauri Markkanen, Nick Calathes and Luke Babbitt

TC @Tcprodd1 pic.twitter.com/fgcp6v46n8 @HoopGrids Im gonna redo this but I randomly remembered Luke babbitt and thought why not throw is name for Minnesota but I didn’t know bro actually played for them

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7): Ish Smith teammates who played for the Raptors and Lakers

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)