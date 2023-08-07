NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7)

An all-new NBA HoopGrids has been released on August 7. There are two special categories for Monday's puzzle: players who had 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game and players who were teammates of Ish Smith.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 7th edition of NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and was teammates with Ish Smith.

Grid 8: Player who played for the LA Lakers and was teammates with Ish Smith.

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with Ish Smith and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/hFV2hUpeAY All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

Let's try to answer all the grids for Saturday's NBA HoopGrids, starting with Grid 1. Terrence Ross started his career with the Toronto Raptors and played for the Phoenix Suns last season. Shaquille O'Neal won three NBA championships with the LA Lakers and was with the Suns from 2008 to 2009.

For Grid 3, there are only a handful of Suns players who made it to the NBA Finals. One of them was Charles Barkley, who was the reigning MVP in 1993 and averaged 27.3 points in the NBA Finals.

Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Raptors after winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors last year. Juan Toscano-Anderson also left the Warriors after earning his first ring and joined the Lakers.

There's a bunch of Warriors players who went off in the NBA Finals but Steph Curry is quite possibly the most popular answer. For Grids 7 to 9, there are a lot of options since Ish Smith holds the record for most NBA teams player with 13.

Serge Ibaka was teammates with Smith before winning a championship in Toronto in 2019. Smith played for the Denver Nuggets last season so the easy answers for Grids 8 and 9 are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nikola Jokic, respectively. KCP won a title with the Lakers in 2020 and Jokic was simply unguardable in the 2023 NBA Finals.

NBA HoopGrids - August 7

Also Read: "Who the hell is FICA and Jock?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet on Anthony Davis' $62 million salary is sending NBA Twitter into raptures

Alternative answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Some NBA HoopGrids players want to have a low rarity score and higher rankings. Here are some options for today's puzzle:

Grid 1: Hedo Turkoglu, Vince Carter and Goran Dragic

Grid 2: Wesley Johnson, Isaiah Thomas and Cedric Ceballos

Grid 3: Mikal Bridges, Dan Majerle and Paul Westphal

Grid 4: Donyell Marshall, Jeremy Lin and Chris Boucher

Grid 5: Derek Fisher, Antawn Jamison and Kwame Brown

Grid 6: Kevin Durant, Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain

Grid 7: Marc Gasol, P.J. Tucker and Rudy Gay

Grid 8: Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura and Wayne Ellington

Grid 9: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday

Also Read: "Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice" - Fans react to Team USA's FIBA World Cup team losing to Select Team

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)