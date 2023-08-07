NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7): Ish Smith teammates who played for the Raptors and Lakers

There's an all-new NBA HoopGrids for Monday, August 7. The trivia game remains popular among online hoop junkies in the middle of the offseason. Today's grid has two new categories: players who were teammates with Ish Smith and players who have scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Let's take a look at the clues for Monday's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and was teammates with Ish Smith.

Grid 8: Player who played for the LA Lakers and was teammates with Ish Smith.

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with Ish Smith and scored 25 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/hFV2hUpeAY All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

For Monday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 7 and 8. Which NBA players were teammates with Ish Smith and have played for either the Toronto Raptors or the LA Lakers?

Smith holds the record for the most teams played in NBA history with 13. He has not played for either the Raptors or Lakers during his career but he certainly has a lot of former teammates who have.

The 35-year-old guard has been with teams such as Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, OKC Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.

For Grid 7, Serge Ibaka comes to mind because he was teammates with Smith in Oklahoma City and he won his lone NBA championship in Toronto. As for Grid 8, the easy answer is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played with Smith in Denver last season. KCP also won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

Also Read: "Who the hell is FICA and Jock?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet on Anthony Davis' $62 million salary is sending NBA Twitter into raptures

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 7

There are other options for Grids 7 and 8. Notable Raptors players who were teammates with Ish Smith at some point in their careers include Marc Gasol, P.J. Tucker, Rudy Gay, Goran Dragic, Isaac Bonga and Kyle Lowry.

Players such as Dwight Howard, Kwame Bron, Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma, Troy Brown Jr., Markieff Morris, Andre Drummond, Anthony Davis, and DeAndre Jordan have all played with Smith during his NBA career. All players mentioned also had a stint with the Lakers.

Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for Monday:

NBA HoopGrids - August 7

Also Read: Ricky Rubio takes mental health break ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)