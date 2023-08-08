NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 8): Players drafted by Hornets and Timberwolves but never played for them

NBA HoopGrids released its all-new puzzle on August 8. There are two new special categories for Tuesday's grid: players who were drafted by a team but never played for them and players who were a Top 10 draft pick.

Here are the clues for the August 8th edition of HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 3: Player who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but never played for them.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 6: Player who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers but never played for them.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was a Top 10 draft pick.

Grid 9: Player who was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but never played for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/Cndt8j7Tmn All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

For Tuesday's HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 3 and 9. Which players were drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves but never played for them?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th overall pick by the Hornets in the 2018 NBA draft. However, they traded him to the LA Clippers in exchange for that draft's 12th overall pick Miles Bridges and a couple of second-round picks.

Gilgeous-Alexander lasted one season with the Clippers but now thrives as an All-Star for the OKC Thunder. Most people might have forgotten but Kobe Bryant was not drafted by the LA Lakers. Bryant was originally picked by the Hornets and was traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

On the other hand, Ray Allen was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the famed 1996 draft. Allen was immediately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Stephon Marbury, who did not want to play in Wisconsin.

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7): Ish Smith teammates who played for the Raptors and Lakers

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 8

Some people are content with just finishing HoopGrids without any mistakes. However, there are a few players who want to have rare answers. Alternative answers for Grid 3 include Shabazz Napier, Malachi Richardson, Frank Jackson and Tobias Harris.

Meanwhile, players such as Mario Chalmers, Daniel Oturu, Nick Calathes, Cameron Johnson and Lauri Markkanen were all drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but never played for the franchise.

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - August 8

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 7)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)