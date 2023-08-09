NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 9

NBA HoopGrids released its latest puzzle on August 9. The trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular during the offseason. Wednesday's grid has introduced a new special category: a player who was teammates with Kevin Durant.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 9th HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and was named to an All-Defensive Team.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was named to an All-Defensive Team.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and was teammates with Kevin Durant.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Kevin Durant.

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with Kevin Durant and was named to an All-Defensive Team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/gEsqpXFH1b All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

Starting with the first grid, Malcolm Brogdon currently plays for the Boston Celtics and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season. He was acquired by the Celtics from the Indiana Pacers last summer.

For Grid 2, Victor Oladipo started off his career with the Orlando Magic. He was then traded to the OKC Thunder before blossoming into an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. Some people might forget but Paul George was a two-way star for Indiana and was named to the All-Defensive Team three times as a Pacer.

Rajon Rondo won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008 before turning into a journeyman later in his career. One of his stops was the Chicago Bulls in the 2016-17 season. Nikola Vucevic signed a new deal this offseason to remain with the Bulls but he was already a two-time All-Star in Orlando.

There are several options for Grid 6 but one option is Alex Caruso, who was named to the All-Defensive Team last season. As for Kevin Durant's teammates, Blake Griffin was in Boston last season and they teamed up in Brooklyn.

Serge Ibaka was part of KD's early OKC Thunder teams and was actually traded to the Magic for Oladipo. And finally for Grid 9, Draymond Green is probably the best defensive player Durant has played with.

Here's a complete NBA HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - August 9

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 8

Alternative answers for today's NBA HoopGrids

Some HoopGrids players are not satisfied with just completing the puzzle. They want to have a low score and a high ranking.

Here are alternative answers to Wednesday's grid:

Grid 1: Troy Murphy, Ron Mercer and Jermaine O'Neal

Grid 2: Kyle O'Quinn, Kevin Ollie and Al Harrington

Grid 3: Derrick McKey, Don Buse and Metta World Peace

Grid 4: Brian Scalabrine, Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh

Grid 5: Chris Duhon, Robin Lopez and Jud Buechler

Grid 6: Scottie Pippen, Kirk Hinrich and Jerry Sloan

Grid 7: Nenad Krstic, Chris Wilcox and Delonte West

Grid 8: Luke Ridnour, James Ennis III and Zaza Pachulia

Grid 9: Paul Millsap, Anderson Varejao and Ben Simmons

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for August 8: Players drafted by Hornets and Timberwolves but never played for them

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)