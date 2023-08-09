NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 9: All-Defensive Team players who played for the Pacers and Bulls

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on Wednesday, August 9. The daily trivia game remains popular among hoop junkies waiting for the offseason to be over.

There are two special categories for today's puzzle: a player who made an All-Defensive Team and a player who was a teammate of Kevin Durant.

Let's take a look at the clues for Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and was named to an All-Defensive Team.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was named to an All-Defensive Team.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and was teammates with Kevin Durant.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Kevin Durant.

Grid 9: Player who was named to an All-Defensive Team and was teammates with Kevin Durant.

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/gEsqpXFH1b All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

For the Aug. 9th edition of NBA HoopGrids, here's a closer look at Grids 3 and 6: Which players for the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls have made an All-Defensive Team?

Paul George started his career with the Indiana Pacers. He immediately became one of the best two-way players in the NBA and was named to the All-Defensive Team three times during his time in Indiana.

On the other hand, Alex Caruso was named to the All-Defensive First Team last season. Caruso has developed into one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today. He's also a disruptor who causes a lot of turnovers and frustrations on the opposing side.

Also Read: Who are Liz Cambage's parents? Ethnicity and nationality explored amid allegiance shift to Nigerian team

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 9

There have been eight players for the Indiana Pacers that were named to an All-Defensive Team. Paul George was one of them, with Victor Oladipo being the latest Pacer to achieve it.

Other Pacers players who made an All-Defensive Team include Roy Hibbert, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Derrick McKey, Micheal Williams, Dudley Bradley and Don Buse.

In addition to Caruso, there are 13 other Chicago Bulls players who made an All-Defensive Team. Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Jimmy Butler were the faces of the Bulls' defense in the 2010s.

The 1990s Bulls had four of the best defenders ever in franchise history: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman.

Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Norman Van Lier, Artis Gilmore, Kirk Hinrich and Ben Wallace are other former Bulls players who made an All-Defensive Team.

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA HoopGrids - August 9

Also Read: "Off season and guy is everywhere" - Steph Curry Paramore performance leaves fans thrilled

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)