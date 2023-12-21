NBA HoopGrids answers for Dec. 21: Which Spurs and Suns players also played in the 2000s?

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Kings and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Phoenix Suns

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Spurs

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Suns

Cell 7 - A player who played in the 2000s and suited up for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 8 - A player who played in the 2000s and suited up for the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - A player who played in the 2000s and suited up for the Phoenix Suns

Answers to the Dec. 21 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Harrison Barnes, Chris Webber and Donte DiVincenzo. They all had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Rudy Gay, George Hill and Andre Miller suited up for the Kings and San Antonio Spurs, making them Cell 2 answers of the HoopGrids.

Isaiah Thomas, Danny Ainge and Javale McGee fit well in Cell 3 of today’s grid. They played for the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Cell 4 could be Anderson Varejao, Antawn Jamison and Tyrone Hill. They all had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Danny Green, Danny Ferry and Steve Kerr once suited up for the Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. Cell 5 of today’s grid is where they fit well.

Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Nance and Kevin Johnson played for the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, making Cell 6 answers to today’s grid.

Cell 7 could be Monta Ellis, Baron Davis and Gilbert Arenas. They played in the 2000s and also for the Golden State Warriors.

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan played in the 2000s and also suited up for the San Antonio Spurs. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Shawn Marion starred for the Phoenix Suns in the 2000s, making them excellent Cell 9 answers to today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Today's completed NBA HoopGrids