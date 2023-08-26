Which Pacers players have also played for the Thunder and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

NBA Immaculate Grid released their newest puzzle on August 26. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, its basketball counterpart continues to be well-received by hardcore hoops fans.

The 33rd grid has one special category: a player who averaged 20 or more points in a single season. Let's take a look at the clues for Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder

Grid 2: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 20 or more points in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder

Grid 5: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 20 or more points in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 9: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged 20 or more points in a season

Let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2 for Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Which Indiana Pacers players have also played for OKC Thunder, as well as the San Antonio Spurs?

Paul George was a superstar for the Indiana Pacers early in his NBA career. George was in Indiana from 2010 to 2017 before he got traded to the Thunder where he had two of his best seasons. He lasted just two years in Oklahoma City and was traded to the LA Clippers in 2019.

On the other hand, George Hill was famously traded by the Spurs to the Pacers for Kawhi Leonard in the 2011 NBA draft. Hill was in San Antonio for three seasons and in Indiana for five years. Leonard was unable to team with Paul George in Indiana but they are have teammates with the Clippers since 2019.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who like to have a low rarity score, which means they will need to answer each cell with an almost unknown player. To help these kinds of players, here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2.

Pacers-Thunder players: Victor Oladipo, Sam Perkins, Ricky Pierce, Derrick McKey and Ronald "Flip" Murray

Pacers-Spurs players: David West, Doug McDermott, Thaddeus Young, Rasual Butler and Austin Croshere

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for Saturday:

