NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 23: Which Celtics players have averaged 5+ assists per game in a season?

The NBA Immaculate Grid unveiled its latest puzzle on Dec. 23. The grid game remains a part of many hoops fans' daily routines. It remains popular even though the NBA season is about to enter January in about a week. Based on its MLB counterpart, there are other versions of the basketball grid called HoopGrids and Crossover Grid.

On that note, let's look at the 152nd NBA Immaculate Grid and find the answers. Saturday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who has averaged at least five assists per game in a season, a player who had at least 10,000 rebounds in his career and a player who won NBA Finals MVP.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 23:

Clue and answer for Grid No. 2 of the Dec. 23 NBA Immaculate Grid

One of the queries for Saturday's puzzle is which Boston Celtics players have averaged five or more assists in a season? There are a bunch of answers for Grid No. 2 with Rajon Rondo as the most popular answer. Rondo holds the top four highest assists per game average in Celtics history.

Other Celtics players who averaged at least five assists per game include Bob Cousey, Sherman Douglas, Dennis Johnson, Larry Bird, Brian Shaw, David Wesley, John Bagley, Evan Turner and Al Horford.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 22

Grid 1 - Players who played for the Celtics and Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal is the greatest player to suit up for both the historic franchises. Other Celtics-Lakers players are Gary Payton, Rajon Rondo, Vander Blue, Theo Ratliff and MarShon Brooks.

Grid 3 - Celtics players who have at least 10,000 career rebounds: Bill Russell is second in the all-time rebounds list with 21,620. Other former Celtics on the list include Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O'Neal, Paul Silas and Dave Cowens.

Grid 4 - Players who played for the Nets and Lakers: Hall of Famer and former NBA MVP Bob McAdoo spent some time with both franchises during his career. Just like players such as Brook Lopez, DeAndre Jordan, Joe Smith, Joe Jackson and David Nwaba.

Grid 5 - Nets players who averaged at least five assists per game in a season: Jason Kidd is arguably one of the greatest players in Nets franchise history and he averaged five or more assists per game in all of his seasons player for the team. Other players on the list include Kevin Porter, Deron Williams, Stephon Marbury and Sam Cassell.

Grid 6 - Nets players who have at least 10,000 career rebounds: Kevin Garnett is the highest player on the list who has played for the franchise. Other former Nets on the all-time rebounds list include Buck Williams, Dikembe Mutombo, DeAndre Jordan and Andre Drummond.

Grid 7 - Players who won NBA Finals MVP for the Lakers: Jerry West won the first-ever NBA Finals trophy in 1969 despite losing to the Boston Celtics. Other Lakers NBA Finals MVP winners are Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Grid 8 - NBA Finals MVP winners who averaged at least five assists in a season: There are 25 NBA Finals MVPs who achieved the feat during their careers, but the most unexpected players are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and Wes Unseld.

Grid 9 - NBA Finals MVP winners who have at least 10,000 career rebounds: There are only eight NBA Finals MVPs who have 10,000 career rebounds. They are Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Wes Unseld, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James.

A finished NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 23.

