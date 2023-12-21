NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 21: Which Pacers players have averaged 20+ PPG in a season?

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on Dec. 21. The grid game remains a part of many basketball fans' daily routines. It's still popular even though the NBA season is in its ninth week already. Based on its MLB counterpart, the game has also other versions called HoopGrids and Crossover Grid.

On that note, let's look at the 150th NBA Immaculate Grid and find the answers. Thursday's puzzle has one special category: a player who has averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 21:

One of the queries for Thursday's puzzle is which Pacers players have averaged 20 or more points in a season? The Pacers was founded in 1967 and started in the ABA before joining the NBA in 1976.

Reggie Miller is the greatest player in Pacers history and has averaged at least 20 points per game in six seasons. His career high was 24.6 points per game, which he achieved in his third year in Indiana.

Other possible answers to this query are Billy Knight, Danny Granger, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Chuck Person, Jermaine O'Neal, Jalen Rose, Domantas Sabonis and Clark Kellogg.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 21

There have been two kinds of grid players ever since the game was introduced a few months ago. Some players just want to complete the puzzle regardless of the score while others want to have the lowest rarity score possible.

For players who want to get the lowest rarity scores, here are some options for the remainder of the 150th NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Pacers and Heat?

Victor Oladipo was an All-Star for the Pacers before injuries took away his career and became a role player for the Heat. Other Pacers-Heat players include Tim Hardaway, James Posey, Samaki Walker, Luther Head and Clinton Wheeler.

Which players have played for the Pacers and Clippers?

Paul George currently plays for the Clippers, but started his career in Indiana. Mark Jackson, Adrian Dantley, Josh Powell, Greg Kite, Lester Conner and Kenny Anderson also played for both franchises.

Which players have played for the Bulls and Heat?

Dwyane Wade is the greatest player in Heat history, but he left the team once to join his hometown Bulls. Other players to suit up for both Chicago and Miami include P.J. Brown, Goran Dragic, Jarvis Varnado, Khalid Reeves, Roger Mason and Brent Barry.

Which players have played for the Bulls and Clippers?

Elton Brand won Rookie of the Year in Chicago, but had his best years with the Clippers. Ron Harper, Joakim Noah, Mario Bennett, Randy Livingston, Andre Barrett and Bison Dele played for the Bulls and Clippers.

Which Bulls players have averaged 20 or more points per game in a season?

Michael Jordan is the most obvious answer here since he's the greatest scorer the game has ever seen. Other Bulls players to average at least 20 points in a season are DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, Reggie Theus, Artis Gilmore, Bob Love, Jalen Rose, Scottie Pippen, Chet Walker, Bob Boozer, Ben Gordon, Derrick Rose, Orlando Woolridge, Clem Haskins and Elton Brand.

Which players have played for the Blazers and Heat?

Hassan Whiteside had his best years in Miami, but also played for the Blazers at some point in his NBA career. Other Blazers-Heat players include Steve Smith, Otis Thorpe, Earl Barron, Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Smith and Sean Marks.

Which players have played for the Blazers and Clippers?

Nicolas Batum started his NBA career in Portland, but spent the latter stages of it with the Clippers. Andre Miller, Zach Randolph, Maurice Baker, Jarron Collins, Von Wafer and Wenyen Gabriel also played for both teams.

Which Blazers players have averaged 20 or more points per game in a season?

There have been 11 players in Blazers history to average 20 or more points in a season. These players are Damian Lillard, Clyde Drexler, Kiki Vandeweghe, Geoff Petrie, Sidney Wicks, Zach Randolph, LaMarcus Aldridge, C.J. McCollum, Brandon Roy, Jim Paxson, Clifford Robinson, Anfernee Simons, Mychal Thompson Jerami Grant, Maurice Lucas and Calvin Natt.

