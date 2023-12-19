NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 19

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on Dec. 19. The popular grid game is still a popular pastime for basketball fans even though the NBA season is more than two months old. Based on its MLB counterpart, the trivia game has also reached other sports leagues like the WNBA, NFL and NHL.

On that note, let's look at the 148th NBA Immaculate Grid and find the answers. Tuesday's puzzle has one special category: a player who has only played for one team.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 19:

There are two kinds of grid players – ones who just want to complete the puzzle and the ones who want to have the lowest rarity score possible. For those who want to get the lowest rarity scores, they will need to use the rarest answer possible.

On that note, let's try to answer all nine boxes for the 148th NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Cavaliers and Warriors?

Richard Jefferson played for both Cleveland and Golden State in the latter part of his career, winning a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016. Other Cavs-Dubs players are Nate Thurmond, Mark Price, Antawn Jamison, Ty Jerome, Coby Karl and Jeremy Pargo.

Which players have played for the Cavaliers and Timberwolves?

Kevin Love is the most popular answer here since he was both great for the Cavs and Timberwolves. Terrell Brandon, Andre Miller, Ricky Davis, Arinze Onuaku, A.J. Price and Mike Wilks have also played for both teams.

Which players have only played for the Cavaliers?

Some options for players who only played for the Cavaliers in their NBA careers are Deng Adel, Jaron Blossomgame, Will Cherry, Shane Edwards, Carrick Felix and Kevin Jones.

Which players have played for the Pistons and Warriors?

Chris Webber is a popular choice here, starting his career in Golden State and ending it in Detroit. Other answers here include Joe Smith, Clifford Robinson, Dale Davis, Ron Crevier, Rodney White and Damon Jones.

Which players have played for the Pistons and Timberwolves?

Chauncey Billups is a Pistons legend, but he also played in Minnesota in his early years as a journeyman. Tayshaun Prince, Christian Laettner, Greg Monroe, Anthony Goldwire, Brian Cardinal and Maurice Evans all played for both franchises.

Which players have only played for the Pistons?

Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars are two of the greatest players in Pistons history. They also played their entire careers in Detroit just like players such as Kim English, Reggie Hearn, Michael Gbinije, Horace Jenkins, Zach Lofton and Jamorko Pickett.

Which players have played for the Spurs and Warriors?

David West played for both teams in the latter stages of his career, winning a couple of championships with the Warriors. Other Spurs-Warriors players include David Lee, Avery Johnson, Marco Belinelli, Anthony Lamb, Ike Diogu and Shelton Jones.

Which players have played for the Spurs and Timberwolves?

Terry Porter might be known for his time in Portland, but he played there seasons each for the Spurs and Timberwolves. Rod Strickland, Kevin Martin, Thaddeus Young, Cameron Reynolds, Anthony Goldwire and Theo Ratliff also played for both teams.

Which players have only played for the Spurs?

Three Spurs legends are the top choices here – Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili. For those who want to have a low rarity score, you can use players such as Matt Costello, Eric Dawson, Tom Copa, Jordan Hall, Nicolas Laprovittola and Keith Langford.

