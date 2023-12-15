The latest NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Dec. 15. The basketball trivia game remains popular among hoops fans despite the season being two months old. Based on its MLB counterpart, the grid game has also introduced puzzles for other leagues such as the WNBA, NFL and NHL.

On that note, let's look at the 144th NBA Immaculate Grid and find out the answers. Friday's puzzle has only one special category: a player who has recorded 5,000 or more assists in his career.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 15:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 15

There are grid players who want to complete the puzzle regardless of their score. Other grid players want to have the lowest rarity score possible, so they will need to use the most uncommon answer they can think of.

On that note, let's try to answer all nine boxers for the 143rd NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Rockets and Mavericks?

Tyson Chandler and Jason Terry are the two popular answers here. Both were part of the 2011 Mavs championship team and played in Houston for the latter stage of their careers. Other answers include Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss, Nate Hinton and Samuel Dalembert.

Which players have played for the Rockets and Raptors?

Hakeem Olajuwon is the greatest player in Rockets history, but not many remember that his career ended with the Raptors. Tracy McGrady, Charles Oakley, Garrett Temple, Goran Dragic, Rod Strickland and Jeremy Lin also played for both franchises.

Which Rockets players have 5,000+ assists in their career?

Twelve former Rockets players are in the Top 50 of the all-time assists list – Chris Paul, Mark Jackson, Russell Westbrook, Rod Strickland, James Harden, Kyle Lowry, John Lucas II, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, Sam Cassell, Avery Johnson and John Wall.

Which players have played for the Knicks and Mavericks?

Jason Kidd had two stints in Dallas and spent the final stage of his career in New York. Other Knicks-Mavericks players include Tyson Chandler, Amare Stoudemire, Derek Harper, Ricky Ledo, Bruno Sundov and John Jenkins.

Which players have played for the Knicks and Raptors?

Most 90s kids will remember that Charles Oakley played for both the Knicks and Raptors. The same can be said for players such as Mark Jackson, Tracy McGrady, Chauncey Billups, Henry Ellenson, Anthony Carter, Roger Mason and Rick Brunson.

Which Knicks players have 5,000+ assists in their career?

There are eight Knicks players who are in the Top 50 of the all-time assists list – Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Rod Strickland, Maurice Cheeks, Derek Harper, Stephon Marbury, Baron Davis and Chauncey Billups.

Which players have played for the Bucks and Mavericks?

In between his best years with the Nuggets, Hall of Fame forward Alex English initially played for the Bucks and his career ended in Dallas. Other possible answers include Justin Jackson, Jared Cunningham, Steve Novak, Austin Croshere and JJ Redick.

Which players have played for the Bucks and Raptors?

Goran Dragic was a journeyman in the latter part of his career, spending time with the Bucks and Raptors in 2021 and 2022. Other Bucks-Raptors players include Serge Ibaka, Greg Foster, Acie Earl, Steve Novak, Primoz Brezec and Roko Ukic.

Which Bucks players have 5,000+ assists in their career?

A total of eight former Bucks players are in the Top 50 of the all-time assists list – Oscar Robertson, Gary Payton, Guy Rodgers, Nate Archibald, John Lucas II, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

