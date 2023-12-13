NBA Immaculate Grid answers for December 13

The NBA Immaculate Grid has been released for Dec. 13. The popular basketball grid game remains popular among hoop junkies two months into the 2023-24 NBA season. On that note, let's look at the 142nd NBA Immaculate Grid and find all the answers.

Wednesday's puzzle has only one special category: a player who was born outside the 50 states of the United States of America and Washington, D.C. The NBA has become a global sport and many international stars have played in the league.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 13:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Magic player has also played for Bulls, Mavericks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 3

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 13

There are two kinds of grid players – those who are satisfied with completing the puzzle and those who want to have a low rarity score. To achieve a low rarity score, a player must use a rare or uncommon answer rather than an obvious one.

With all that out of the way, let's find out the answers for the 142nd NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Warriors and Bulls?

Jamal Crawford played four seasons in Chicago from 2000 to 2004 and 54 games in Golden State during the 2008-09 season. Hall of Famers Robert Parish and Nate Thurmond also played for both the Warriors and Bulls.

Which players have played for the Warriors and Magic?

Gilbert Arenas spent the first two years of his career with the Warriors and played 49 games for the Magic in the 2010-11 season. Other players who suited up for both franchises include Zaza Pachulia, Jason Richardson and Corey Maggette.

Which Warriors player was born outside the United States and Washington, D.C.?

Some Warriors players who were born abroad include Andrew Bogut, Leandro Barbosa, Andrew Wiggins and Andris Biedrins.

Also Read: Which Bulls player has also played for Pacers and Raptors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for December 3

Which players have played for the Celtics and Bulls?

Rajon Rondo had his best years with the Boston Celtics before becoming a journeyman with a one-year stint in Chicago during the 2016-17 season. Other Celtics-Bulls players include Robert Parish, Rick Brunson and P.J. Brown.

Which players have played for the Celtics and Magic?

Shaquille O'Neal is the greatest player to ever suit up for the Celtics and Magic. He made his name with the Lakers and Heat, but Shaq started his career in Orlando and ended it in Boston. Players who played in Boston and Orlando include Jameer Nelson and Mo Wagner.

Which Celtics player was born outside the United States and Washington, D.C.?

Some of the international players who played for the Celtics during their NBA careers include Jonas Jerebko, Al Horford and Guerschon Yabusele.

Also Read: Which All-Stars have played for the Bulls and Knicks? NBA HoopGrids answers for Nov. 24

Which players have played for the Thunder and Bulls?

Horace Grant, Hershey Hawkins, Brent Barry, Bob Boozer and Bob Love are some of the best players who suited up for both the Thunder and Bulls franchises. It should also be pointed out that any player from the Seattle SuperSonics qualify as a Thunder player.

Which players have played for the Thunder and Magic?

Patrick Ewing is one of the greatest players in New York Knicks history, but he played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic at the tail end of his career. Other Thunder-Magic players include Shawn Kemp, Rashard Lewis and Melvin Frazier.

Which Thunder player was born outside the United States and Washington, D.C.?

The OKC Thunder have eight international players born outside the USA this season – Davis Bertans, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng and Olivier Sarr.

Also Read: Which players shot under 50.0% from FT also played for the Timberwolves and Spurs? NBA HoopGrids answers for Nov. 23