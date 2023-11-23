Which players shot under 50.0% from FT also played for the Timberwolves and Spurs? NBA HoopGrids answers for November 23

The latest NBA HoopGrids was released on Nov. 23. The popular basketball trivia remains a favorite among fans even though the 2023-24 NBA season is almost a month old. Thursday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who averaged 15 or more points in a season, shot 50.0% or lower from the free throw line in a season and was named an All-Star.

On that note, let's take a look at the clues for the Nov. 23rd edition of the NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was named an All-Star

Grid 4: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

Grid 6: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and was named an All-Star

Grid 7: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

Grid 9: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was named an All-Star

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Thursday's NBA HoopGrids, let's take a closer look at Grids 2 and 5: Which players shot under 50.0% from the free throw line have also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs?

Rudy Gobert is one of the worst shooting big men in the NBA, but he has improved since his rookie season. Gobert shot 49.2% as a rookie with the Utah Jazz, but has been shooting in the 60s for most of his career. He's an answer for Grid No. 2 because he currently plays for the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl has shot under 50.0% from the charity stripe twice in his career. It happened when he was with the Spurs in 2020 and 2022. Poeltl now plays for the Toronto Raptors after San Antonio traded him at last season's deadline.

Also Read: Which Bucks stars also played for Nuggets and Grizzlies? NBA HoopGrids answers for November 22

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

Here are some alternative answers to grids 2 and 5 of the Nov. 23rd NBA HoopGrids:

Timberwolves players who shot under 50.0% from the FT line: Jason Collins, Justin Patton, Darko Milicic, Ed Davis, Dean Garrett and Greg Monroe

Spurs players who shot under 50.0% from the FT line: Cherokee Parks, Francisco Elson, Johnny Moore, Rasho Nesterovic and Tyler Zeller

Here's a completed puzzle for Thursday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Delete this dawg": Knicks fans in shambles as Josh Hart jokingly calls Mitchell Robinson top 30 center