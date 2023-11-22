Which Bucks stars also played for Nuggets and Grizzlies? NBA HoopGrids answers for November 22

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on Nov. 22. The basketball trivia game continues to be a favorite among hoops junkies even though the 2023-24 NBA season is in its fifth week already. Let's take a look at the answers for Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids.

The Nov. 22 puzzle has two special categories: a player who played 750 or more games in the NBA and a player who made six or more 3-point shots in a game. On that note, here are all the clues for Wednesday's grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and played at least 750 games

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and played at least 750 games

Grid 6: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and played at least 750 games

Grid 9: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4: which Milwaukee Bucks players have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies?

DeMarcus Cousins became a journeyman after suffering a torn Achilles with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018. Cousins played for the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. He last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, where he started with the Bucks before ending the campaign with the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Jae Crowder played for both the Bucks and Grizzlies. He now plays for the Bucks and spent half a season with the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season.

Also Read: "The girlfriend who thinks she's better than she is" - NBA fans in splits over Dillon Brooks' hysterical analogy to diss Grizzlies

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

There are two kinds of NBA HoopGrids players: one who just wants to complete the puzzle and another who wants to have the lowest rarity score possible. Here are some alternative answers for grids 1 and 4 for the second type of player:

Bucks-Nuggets players: Julius Hodge, Ervin Johnson, Anthony Goldwire, Orlando Woolridge, Rayjon Tucker, Andre Moore, Earl Boykins, Anthony Cook, Kenyon Martin, Alex English

Bucks-Grizzlies players: Elliott Perry, Brevin Knight, Pau Gasol, Benoit Benjamin, Jevon Carter, DJ Stephens, Eric Mobley, Eric Murdock, Ish Smith, Grayson Allen

Here's an example of a completed NBA HoopGrids for Nov. 22:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Has been to 1 playoff series in 9 years" - Ex-Knicks GM doesn't hold back on harsh truth about Zach LaVine's trade value