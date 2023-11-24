Which All-Stars have played for the Bulls and Knicks? NBA HoopGrids answers for November 24

NBA HoopGrids released its latest puzzle on Nov. 24. The popular basketball grid game continues to be popular among hoops fans despite the 2023-24 season already a month old. Here's take a look and find out the answers for the Nov. 24th edition of the NBA HoopGrids.

Friday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who averaged 15 or more points in a season, a player who played in the 1990s and a player who was named an All-Star. Here are all the clues for all nine Grids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 2: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and played in the 1990s

Grid 3: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was named an All-Star

Grid 4: Player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 5: Player who played for the New York Knicks and played in the 1990s

Grid 6: Player who played for the New York Knicks and was named an All-Star

Grid 7: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 15 or more points in a season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and played in the 1990s

Grid 9: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and was named an All-Star

For Friday's NBA HoopGrids, here's take a closer look at Grids 3 and 6: Which players who were named All-Stars have also played for the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks?

Derrick Rose is the simplest answer for either grid since he played for both teams during his career. Rose was a three-time All-Star with the Bulls, but never made one with the Knicks.

Another simple answer for Grid 3 is arguably the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. He spent the majority of his career with the Bulls and was named an All-Star 14 times during his career. For Grid 6, it's Patrick Ewing, who was an 11-time All-Star with the Knicks.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

Here are some alternative answers to Grids 3 and 6:

Bulls All-Stars: Vince Boryla, Max Zaslofsky, Len Chappell, Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley, Bill Cartwright, Mark Jackson, Charles Oakley, John Starks and David Lee.

Knicks All-Stars: Guy Rodgers, Jerry Sloan, Bob Boozer, Chet Walker, Reggie Theus, B.J. Armstrong, Horace Grant, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol.

Here's an example of a completed NBA HoopGrids for Friday:

