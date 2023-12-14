The NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 14 has been released. The basketball trivia game that originated from its MLB counterpart is still popular among hoops fans. The new NBA season is two months old, but answering grid puzzles has become part of some fans' routine.

On that note, let's look at the 143rd NBA Immaculate Grid and find out the answers. Thursday's puzzle has only one special category: a player who averaged five assists or more in a single season.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 14:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 14

Some grid players want to complete the puzzle regardless of their rarity score while others want to have the lowest score possible. For those players, they will need to use the most uncommon answer they can think of.

On that note, let's find out some possible answers for the 143rd NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Blazers and Pistons?

Rasheed Wallace might be the best player who has suited up for both the Blazers and the Pistons. Other players who played for both teams include Luis Montero, Kelvin Cato, Randolph Childress, Cliff Robinson and Otis Thorpe.

Which players have played for the Blazers and Wizards?

Rasheed Wallace is also a possible answer for this grid, as he started his career with the then-Washington Bullets. Juwan Howard, Andre Miller, Rod Strickland, Jamaree Bouyea, Earl Barron and Alonzo Gee also played for the Blazers and the Wizards.

Which Blazers players averaged 5+ apg in a season?

Damian Lillard is a popular answer here, but Terry Porter is the Portland Trail Blazers franchise leader in assists and third in assists per game. Brandon Roy, Rick Adelman, Fat Lever, Jarrett Jack and Sidney Wicks average at least 5.0 apg in a season in Portland.

Which players have played for the Hawks and Pistons?

Believe it or not, Rasheed Wallace is also the right answer, as he played one game for the Hawks in 2004 before his trade to the Pistons. Other answers include Walt Bellamy, Larry Foust, Pepe Sanchez, Mikki Moore and Pace Mannion.

Which players have played for the Hawks and Wizards?

If you don't want to answer Rasheed Wallace, other options are Moses Malone, Dwight Howard, Michael Wilson, Gary Neal, Brian Oliver, Hilton Armstrong and Etan Thomas.

Which Hawks players averaged 5+ apg in a season?

Trae Young will be the popular answer here, especially for the younger generation. Other Hawks players like Pete Maravich, Rumeal Robinson, Jason Terry, Mahdi Abdul-Rahman and Joe Johnson averaged at least five assists per game in a season.

Which players have played for the Pacers and Pistons?

Bruce Brown Jr. might be the most logical choice, as he's the most recent player to appear for both teams. Other Pacers-Pistons players include Darvin Ham, Tremaine Fowlkes, Damian Wilkins and Adrian Dantley.

Which players have played for the Pacers and Wizards?

Bojan Bogdanovic played for both teams before he signed with the Utah Jazz in 2019. Brad Wanamaker, Aaron Holiday, Rasual Butler, Michael Curry, Samaki Walker and Gerald Paddio also played for the Pacers and Wizards.

Which Pacers players averaged 5+ apg in a season?

Reggie Jackson is the Indiana Pacers' all-time leader in assists, but he has never averaged more than five per game in a season in his 18-year career. Mark Jackson, Jamaal Tinsley, Pooh Richardson, Haywoode Workman and TJ McConnel are the right answers.

