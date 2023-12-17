The NBA Immaculate Grid released the latest puzzle on Dec. 17. The basketball trivia game is still a popular pastime for hoops fans even though the season is over two months old. Based on its MLB counterpart, the grid game reached other sports leagues such as the WNBA, NFL and NHL.

On that note, let's look at the 146th NBA Immaculate Grid and find the answers. Sunday's puzzle has no special categories, so it's an old-fashioned grid. The six teams are the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 17:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 17

There are two kinds of grid players – the ones who want to complete the puzzle regardless of their score and the ones who want to have the lowest rarity score possible. For the latter type of grid players, they will need to use the rarest answers they can think of.

On that note, let's try to answer all nine boxers for the 146th NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Bulls and Suns?

Goran Dragic is one of many players who have suited up for both the Bulls and Suns during his career. Other players to play in both cities include Tyson Chandler, Jamal Crawford, Steve Kerr, Kurt Thomas, David Wood, Jarrell Eddie, Jimmer Fredette and Paul Shirley.

Which players have played for the Bulls and Kings?

There are a handful of players who both played for the Bulls and Kings, but Metta Sandiford-Artest might be the best among everyone. Brad Miller, Bob Boozer, Bob Love, Reggie Theus, Drew Gooden, Justin Holiday, Aaron Brooks and Norm Van Lier.

Which players have played for the Bulls and Grizzlies?

Pau Gasol might be the greatest player to have donned the Bulls and Grizzlies jerseys in NBA history. Other great players to play for both teams include Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, as well as role players such as Acie Law, Tyrus Thomas, Jordan Bell and James Johnson.

Which players have played for the Clippers and Suns?

One of the greatest players of his generation is Chris Paul and he played for the Clippers and Suns. Grant Hill, Tom Chambers, P.J. Tucker, Marcin Gortat, Jared Dudley, Brevin Knight, Hedo Turkoglu, Bo Outlaw and Jamal Crawford also played for both teams.

Which players have played for the Clippers and Kings?

DeMarcus Cousins made his name for the Kings, but he also played with the Clippers in the latter part of his career. Other Clippers-Kings players include Doug Christie, Zach Randolph, Andre Miller, Ike Diogu, Wenyen Gabriel and Darren Collison.

Which players have played for the Clippers and Grizzlies?

Jeff Green is one of the most popular journeymen in NBA history and two of his former teams are the Clippers and Grizzlies. Other players who played for both franchises are Luke Kennard, Will Conroy, Darius Miles, Cherokee Parks, Brian Skinner and Tony Massenburg.

Which players have played for the Wizards and Suns?

Bradley Beal is a popular choice here since he was only acquired by the Suns from the Wizards this offseason. Other Wizards-Suns players include Trevor Ariza, Marcin Gortat, JaVale McGree, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dee Brown, Tom Gugliota and Rex Chapman.

Which players have played for the Wizards and Kings?

Chris Webber might just be the best player to suit up for both the Wizards and Kings. Jabari Parker, Caron Butler, Dominic McGuire, Mike Bibby, Brent Price and Mitch Richmond also played in Washington and Sacramento.

Which players have played for the Wizards and Grizzlies?

Gilbert Arenas had his best years with the Wizards, but he also appeared in 17 games for the Grizzlies. Other Wizards-Grizzlies players include Mike Miller, Otis Thorpe, Quinton Ross, Ish Smith, Kwame Brown and Anthony Peeler.

