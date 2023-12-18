The latest NBA Immaculate Grid was unveiled on Dec. 18. The basketball grid game remains a popular pastime for NBA fans even though the season is entering its ninth week. Based on the original MLB Immaculate Grid, the game has reached other sports leagues such as the WNBA, NFL and NHL.

On that note, let's look at the 147th NBA Immaculate Grid and find the answers. Monday's puzzle has one special category: a player with at least 20,000 points in his career. That means the options are limited for some of the boxes since there have only been 50 players in the 20,000-points club.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 18:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 18

Some grid players want to complete the puzzle regardless of their score, while others want the lowest rarity score possible. Those with the lowest rarity score possible can brag on social media about it.

On that note, let's try to answer all nine boxes for the 147th NBA Immaculate Grid.

Which players have played for the Sixers and Hawks?

Al Horford is probably the most popular choice here since he began his career in Atlanta and had a stint in Philadelphia. Other answers here include Moses Malone, Maurice Cheeks, Dwight Howard, Ira Bowman, Pepe Sanchez and Amal McCaskill.

Which players have played for the Sixers and Magic?

Believe it or not, Nikola Vucevic is one of the answers here. He played for the Sixers in his rookie season before getting traded to the Magic wherein he became an All-Star. Dwight Howard, Tobias Harris, Adonis Thomas and Lee Nailon are also possible options here.

Which Sixers players have scored 20,000 or more points?

There have been seven Philadephia 76ers players who have scored 20,000 or more points in the NBA. They are Wilt Chamberlain (7th), Moses Malone (11th), James Harden (24th), Allen Iverson (28th), Charles Barkley (29th), Hal Greer (40th) and Tom Chambers (49th).

Which players have played for the Lakers and Hawks?

Let's put Dwight Howard here since he's an answer for a few boxers here. He played for both the Lakers and Hawks when he became an NBA journeyman. Other Lakers-Hawks players over the years include Lou Hudson, Chaundee Brown Jr., Joe Smith and Jose Calderon.

Which players have played for the Lakers and Magic?

In addition to Dwight Howard, other possible answers to this question are Shaquille O'Neal, Horace Grant, Trevor Ariza, Larry Krystkowiak, Von Wafer, Anthony Brown, Shammond Williams and Josh McRoberts.

Which Lakers players have scored 20,000 or more points?

The LA Lakers have 15 players who reached the 20,000-points club, which is the most among all 30 teams. These players are LeBron James (1st), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2nd), Karl Malone (3rd), Kobe Bryant (4th), Wilt Chamberlain (7th), Shaquille O'Neal (8th), Carmelo Anthony (9th), Jerry West (23rd), Russell Westbrook (26th), Adrian Dantley (31st), Elgin Baylor (33rd), Gary Payton (38th), Pau Gasol (42nd), Mitch Richmond (47th) and Antawn Jamison (50th).

Which players have played for the Jazz and Hawks?

John Collins is the most recent player to suit up for both teams. Other Jazz-Hawks players include Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver, Joe Johnson, Tyler Cavanaugh, Damian Jones, Boris Diaw and Danny Manning.

Which players have played for the Jazz and Magic?

Joe Ingles made his name in Utah and now plays for the Orlando Magic. Matt Harpring, Ersan Ilyasova, Jeff Green, Shelvin Mack, John Amaechi, Gordan Giricek and David Benoit all played for both franchises during their NBA careers.

Which Jazz players have scored 20,000 or more points?

The Utah Jazz have four players who scored 20,000 career points – Karl Malone (3rd), Adrian Dantley (31st), Joe Johnson (48th) and Tom Chambers (49th).

