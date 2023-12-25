NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 25: Which players have played for Mavericks and Lakers?

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on Dec. 25. The trivia grid game remains a popular pastime for hoops fans even though the NBA season is about to enter 2024 in a week. Answering grids has become a part of some fans' daily routine, so let's look at the 154th NBA Immaculate Grid.

Friday's puzzle has one special category: a player who was drafted in the first round. The teams in today's grid are the Miami Heat, LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for Dec. 25:

Clue and answer for Grid No. 5 of the Dec. 22 NBA Immaculate Grid

The clue for Grid No. 5 is which player has played for the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers.

Steve Nash is the popular choice here since he's one of the greatest players ever and a Hall of Famer. Other answers here include Adrian Dantley, Lamar Odom, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jose Calderon, Darren Collison and D.J. Mbenga.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Dec. 25

Grid 1 - Players who played for the Pistons and Heat: R.J. Hampton is the latest player to suit up for both teams, but other answers include Derrick Walton, Jerry Stackhouse, Beno Udrih, Christian Laettner and Jim Rowinski.

Grid 2 - Players who played for the Pistons and Lakers: Dennis Rodman won two NBA championships in Detroit and played 23 games for the Lakers in the 1998-99 season. Andre Drummond, Adrian Dantley, Smush Parker, Shawne Williams and Dwight Buycks also played for both teams.

Grid 3 - Players drafted in the first round by the Pistons: Ausar Thompson is Detroit's prized first-round selection this year. Some surprising first-round picks by the Pistons include Scott Pollard, Bonzi Wells, Mateen Cleaves, Rodney White and Darko Milicic.

Grid 4 - Players who played for the Mavericks and Heat: Erick Dampier was with Dallas when Miami won the NBA title in 2006 and was with the Heat when the Mavericks won the championship in 2011. Other Mavs-Heat players include Shawn Marion, Tim Hardaway, Chris Silva, DeAndre Liggins, Eddy Curry and Kurt Thomas.

Grid 6 - Players drafted in the first round by the Mavericks: Some might put Luka Doncic here, but he's a first-round selection by the Atlanta Hawks. The right answers here are Trae Young, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hamilton, Byron Mullens, Josh Howard and Etan Thomas.

Grid 7 - Players who played for the Nuggets and Heat: Andre Iguodala might be known for his time in Philly and Golden State, but he also suited up for the Nuggets and Heat. Kevin Willis, Jarnell Stokes, James Ennis III, Matt Fish and Terry Mills also played for both teams.

Grid 8 - Players who played for the Nuggets and Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 and the Nuggets in 2023. Other Nuggets-Lakers players include Carmelo Anthony, Jay Huff, Roy Hibbert, Joe Smith and Isaiah Thomas.

Grid 9 - Players drafted in the first round by the Nuggets: Nikola Jokic is a second-round pick, so Jamal Murray should be the popular choice here. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Kenneth Faried, Jameer Nelson and Efthimi Rentzias are all Nuggets first-round selections.

