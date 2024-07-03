NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 3: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid unveiled its most recent puzzle on July 3. Based on the original grid game for MLB, the basketball version should have an uptick in usage with the offseason in full swing before the upcoming Paris Olympics. Here are all the hints and answers for Grid No. 345.

Tuesday's puzzle has only one special category – a player who averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season. The remaining clues are players who suited up for the LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 3:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for July 3

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the OKC Thunder and LA Clippers.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the OKC Thunder and averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 3

The NBA Immaculate Grid players have two kinds of players – those who like to finish the puzzle and those who like to have the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 345th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Paul George, Danny Granger, Adrian Dantley, Mark Jackson, Billy Knight, Darren Collison, Etdrick Bohannon, Kenny Anderson and Dwayne Schintzius.

Grid 2 - Stephen Jackson, George Hill, David West, Bob Netolicky, Chuck Person, Thaddeus Young, Marcus Haislip, Ike Diogu and Ron Mercer.

Grid 3 - Tyrese Haliburton, Mark Jackson, Don Buse, Micheal Williams, Jamaal Tinsley, Jeff Teague, Pooh Richardson, Domantas Sabonis and Darren Collison.

Grid 4 - Baron Davis, Ron Harper, Andre Miller, Randy Smith, World B. Free, Ricky Davis, Mo Williams, Yogi Ferrell and Zendon Hamilton.

Grid 5 - Danny Green, Richard Jefferson, Mike Mitchell, Drew Gooden, Derek Anderson, Cedi Osman, Cedric Jackson, Mamadi Diakite and Eric Williams.

Grid 6 - LeBron James, Andre Miller, Mark Price, Darius Garland, Lenny Wilkens, Brevin Knight, Terrell Brandon, Kyrie Irving and Ricky Davis.

Grid 7 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danilo Gallinari, Nate Robinson, Byron Mullens and Jawun Evans.

Grid 8 - Avery Johnson, Kevin Martin, Brent Barry, Dale Ellis, George Hill, Vernon Maxwell, Ira Newble, Desmon Farmer and Davis Bertans.

Grid 9 - Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens, Gary Payton, Nate McMillan, Gus Williams, Slick Watts, Earl Watson, Mahdi Abdul-Rahman and Luke Ridnour.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

