NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 10: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid for June 10 is out to give basketball fans another fun trivia to answer. This popular game was originally between MLB players and has made its way to entertain hoopheads who love to watch the NBA. As the 2023-24 NBA season is about to close in a few weeks, the puzzles are still a big hit and is expected to go on for some more time.

The 322nd NBA Immaculate Grid is here, and we have tried it out to find the answers for each combination box. In this puzzle, it features an interesting question asking which player had the longest tenure in one NBA franchise.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 10:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 10

Depending on how you want to play the NBA Immaculate Grid, whether you want the highest possible score or the least, is acceptable. Getting the lowest score is the tough part, as random names come out, and it's quite difficult to dig in to your memory to get an answer.

Here are possible answers for each box for the 322nd NBA Immaculate Grid

Which players have played for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat?

Ray Allen is the player you may look at for this question especially that he won a title on both teams. Other players who should be popular choices that played for both teams are Antoine Walker, Shaquille O'Neal, PJ Brown, Carlos Arroyo, Avery Bradley and Terry Rozier.

Which players have played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks?

Ray Allen is another possible answer in this NBA Immaculate Grid question since he started his NBA career by getting drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and won his first championship with the Boston Celtics.

Jrue Holiday is a popular choice right now for current NBA fans, while other possible answers are Gary Payton, Jeff Teague, Jae Crowder and Gerald Henderson.

Which players have played for the Boston Celtics for his entire NBA career?

Larry Bird is the popular choice, but many players from the Bill Russell Era can be included in this list. Kevin McHale and John Havliceck are popular NBA legends who have played for the franchise, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are more recent NBA players who have played for this team.

Which players have played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat?

Creating impact on both teams is small forward Shawn Marion, but the player who played the most games in both teams is Erick Dampier. Journeyman Jim Jackson also played for both teams and Jamal Mashburn, Juwan Howard, Antoine Walker and Christian Laettner.

Which players have played for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks?

Jason Terry has played the most games for both teams and is also the popular choice to make in this box. Other players that have suited up for both NBA squads re Richard Jefferson, Jerry Stackhouse, Jae Crowder and Wesley Matthews.

Which players have played for the Dallas Mavericks for his entire NBA career?

Of course, Dirk Nowitzki is the most popular choice in this NBA Immaculate Grid category, but 44 other players enter the same category.

Recent players Maxi Kleber, Josh Gren and Jaden and Luka Doncic are also in this category Other players that might ring a bell are Randy white and Roy Tarpley from the 90s.

Which players have played for the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat?

In this puzzle, this NBA Immaculate Grid category has only listed 19 players, which could be the toughest to recall for some.

Victor Oladipo has the most games played for both squads, but Jermain O'Neal and Danny Granger also fall into the same category. Travis Best is someone who may ring a bell for 90s NBA fans.

Which players have played for the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks?

George Hill may be the most impactful player in recent memory for NBA fans in this NBA Immaculate Grid category, as he was part of the Pacers in the early 2010s with Paul George.

A version of him was in the 90s with Ricky Pierce, and if you go down further in NBA history, Quinn Buckner is a name that comes out.

Which players have played for the Indiana Pacers for his entire NBA career?

Reggie Miller is the obvious choice in this NBA Immaculate Grid category, but 44 other players share the same distinction. His 90s teammate Rik Smits is one as well as Jeff Foster in the 2000s. More recent players who fall in this box are Andrew Nembhyard, Isaiah Jackson and Benedict Mathurin.