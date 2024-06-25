NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 25: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid unveiled its most recent puzzle on June 25. The game based on its MLB counterpart should be getting some increase in users this offseason due to hoop junkies wanting a new challenge. Here are all the hints and answers for Grid No. 337.

Tuesday's puzzle has one special category – a player who has averaged at least 20.0 points per game in a season. The remaining categories are players who played for the following teams: Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 25:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 25

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and averaged at least 20.0 points in a single season.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged at least 20.0 points in a single season.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged at least 20.0 points in a single season.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 25

There are two kinds of NBA Immaculate Grid players – those who want to solve the puzzle and those who want to have the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 337th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Antawn Jamison, Juwan Howard, Caron Butler, Daniel Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis, Markieff Morris, Isaiah Thomas, Obinna Ekezie and Jarrod Uthoff.

Grid 2 - Kemba Walker, Tyson Chandler, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, P.J. Washington, Grant Williams, Davis Bertans, Khalid Reeves, Christian Wood and Aaron Harrison.

Grid 3 - Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Aguirre, Kyrie Irving, Jamal Mashburn, Michael Finley, Rolando Blackman, Jay Vincent and Kristaps Porzingis.

Grid 4 - Danilo Gallinari, Andre Miller, Nene, Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ish Smith, Mike Wilks, Jeff McInnis and Greg Grant.

Grid 5 - Dale Ellis, Anthony Mason, Mason Plumlee, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Julyan Stone, Malik Allen, Troy Daniels and Eldridge Recasner.

Grid 6 - Alex English, Kiki Vandeweghe, Carmelo Anthony, David Thompson, Nikola Jokic, Michael Adams, Allen Iverson, Dan Issel and Calvin Natt.

Grid 7 - Chris Webber, Mitch Richmond, Mike Bibby, JaVale McGee, Trevor Ariza, Alex Len, Justin Robinson, Hamady N'Diaye and J.J. Hickson.

Grid 8 - Gerald Wallace, Brad Miller, Vlade Divac, Seth Curry, Malik Monk, Isaiah Thomas, Jeff Grayer, Tony Massenburg and Eddie House.

Grid 9 - Tiny Archibald, Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins, De'Aaron Fox, Mitch Richmond, Otis Birdsong and Peja Stojakovic.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

