NBA Immaculate Grid answers for November 17: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The NBA immaculate grid is a fun daily game that all basketball fans can enjoy. Friday's (Nov. 17) installment has users guessing among an assortment of franchises and members of the Hall of Fame.

Here is the reference for the NBA immaculate grid for November 17th:

The rules for the immaculate grid have not changed. Users get nine guesses to fill in as many of the grids as they can. To get a correct answer, one must choose a player that fits the description for the vertical and horizontal rows.

Here are the top answers for the NBA immaculate grid today.

List of all answers and hints for today's (Nov. 17) NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for the LA Clippers and Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook landed on the Wizards after being traded from the Houston Rockets. The former MVP is currently in his second season as a member of the Clippers.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards: Otto Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. began his career with the Wizards after being drafted third overall in 2013. The journeyman forward has been with the Raptors since the 2023-23 season.

Grid 3 - NBA player who is in the Hall of Fame and played for the Washington Wizards: Michael Jordan.

Jordan is most know for his time with the Chicago Bulls, but ended his career with the Wizards. At the age of 39, he played all 82 games and averaged 20.0 points per game.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for the LA Clippers and Miami Heat: Lamar Odom.

Odom was the fourth overall pick by the Clippers in 1999, where he played four seasons. After that, he had a brief one-year stint with the Miami Heat before being traded to the LA Lakers for Shaquille O'Neal.

Gird 5 - NBA player who played for the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry.

Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors, where he became one of the top players in franchise history. Following the 2021 season, he decided it was time to move on and inked a deal with the Miami Heat.

Grid 6 - NBA player who is in the Hall of Fame and played for the Miami Heat: Shaquille O'Neal.

The Heat are one of the many teams Shaq played for during his historic career. In his time there, he helped lead them to a title in 2006 alongside Dwyane Wade.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz: Jeff Green.

The Jazz and Clippers were two of the more brief stops in Green's NBA career. He spent one season with each franchise and appeared in a total of 57 combined games.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz: Rudy Gay.

Gay spent two seasons with the Raptors after being traded there from the Memphis Grizzlies. In that time, he averaged nearly 20 points per game. His stint with the Jazz came towards the end of his career as an experienced veteran on a younger team.

Grid 9 - NBA player who is in the Hall of Fame and played for the Utah Jazz: John Stockton.

Still widely regarded as one of the best point guards ever, Stockton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. He spent all 19 years of his career with the Jazz.

Friday's immaculate grid saw a good mix of NBA journeyman and some of the greatest players in league history.