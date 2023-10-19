NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 19: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 87th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles as fans need to get each cell correct with every try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved. Thus, the term “immaculate," which is taken from baseball's immaculate or perfect inning, is apt for the game.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and OKC Thunder

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Hawks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Wizards and Thunder

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Wizards

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Raptors and OKC Thunder

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Toronto Raptors

Answers to the October 19 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Mookie Blaylock, Jon Barry, Speedy Claxton and Bimbo Coles. They all played for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Ricky Pierce, Kevin Durant, Derek Fisher and Danny Fortson had stints with the Warriors and OKC Thunder. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Jeff Mullins, Rick Barry, Bernard King and Chris Mullin averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Golden State Warriors. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Jason Collins, Mike Bibby, Dwight Howard and Tyronn Lue. They all played for the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Gus Williams, Randy Foye, Markieff Morris and Russell Westbrook had stints with the Wizards and OKC Thunder. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Malone, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas and Bradley Beal averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Washington Wizards. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Kris Humphries, Marco Belinelli, Jeremy Lin and Alen Len. They all played for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.

Donyell Marshall, Steve Novak, Reggie Evans and Serge Ibaka had stints with the Raptors and OKC Thunder. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today's grid.

Mike James, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Pascal Siakam averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Toronto Raptors. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 19 NBA Immaculate Grid