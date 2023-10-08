NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 8: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 76th NBA Immaculate Grid is finally out for hoops fans who want to test their knowledge of the league's rich history. The grid-based puzzle has become one of the favorite pastimes of basketball fans all over the world. With a new puzzle releasing daily, there is sure to be a new challenge every day, especially for those who are waiting for the regular season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is a very challenging puzzle since it gives players a limited amount of guesses. In fact, the game only provides nine chances to fill up the grid. Since the grid is on a 3x3 pattern, that means that players have no room for error at all.

Here is a look at the latest NBA Immaculate grid:

October 8's NBA Immaculate Grid challenge

October 8 NBA Immaculate Grid clues

Cell 1 - A player who played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cell 2 - A player who played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks.

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and grabbed 10+ rebounds per game in a season.

Cell 4 - A player who played for both the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cell 5 - A player who played for both the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Cell 6 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and grabbed 10+ rebounds per game in a season.

Cell 7 - A player who played for both the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cell 8 - A player who played for both the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Cell 9 - A player who played for the LA Clippers and grabbed 10+ rebounds per game in a season.

Answers for the October 8 NBA Immaculate Grid

LaMarcus Aldridge, Jarrett Jack, and Seth Curry all suited up for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers. This makes them some of the more popular choices for this question.

Cell 2 could be Deron Williams or Kyrie Irving as they played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks. Other options could be Vince Carter or Jason Kidd.

For Cell number 3 of today's NBA Immaculate Grid, Jarret Allen is one of the most obvious answers. However, if you want a lower rarity score, you can also place Kris Humphries or Reggie Evans. They both grabbed 10+ rebounds per game in a single season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Moving on to Cell 4, players who played for the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony immediately comes to mind. Marcus Camby or Josh Hart are also valid options.

As for players who played for the Knicks and the Mavs for Cell 5, Tyson Chandler is a decent option. Other players could be Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., or Jason Kidd.

Patrick Ewing, Julius Randle, and David Lee are all players who grabbed over ten rebounds in a season for the Knicks. They are just some of the players that fit in Cell 6 of today's NBA Immaculate Grid.

Sebastian Telfair, Nicolas Batum, and Raymond Felton suited up for both the Clippers and the Trail Blazers. These are just a few examples of players who fit under Cell 7.

Cell 8 can be Al-Farouq Aminu, Caron Butler, or Boban Marjanovic. All three are players who suited up for both the Clippers and the Mavs.

The final cell for today's NBA Immaculate Grid can be filled up with DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, or Marcus Camby as they are some of the most popular rebounders for the Clippers.

Here is a filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

Filled Immaculate Grid for today