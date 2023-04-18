NBA injury report - Adrian Wojnarowski reports Domantas Sabonis is undergoing scans after getting stepped on by Draymond Green

Domantas Sabonis took a rather shocking hit during Game 2 of the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors series after being stepped on by Draymond Green. With concerns regarding his health and availability for the next game, ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sabonis would be undergoing scans following the incident.

After being on the receiving end of a rather gratuitous display of aggression, the Kings center will undergo scans on his ribs and lungs, as per ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sabonis played a massive role in securing the win for the Sacramento Kings in Game 2. As the star big man on the floor, Sabonis was crucial on the offensive and rebounding front.

The unfortunate highlight for Sabonis in the game was being on the receiving end of a flagrant act from Warriors forward Draymond Green.

After getting tangled up with Sabonis in an attempt to secure a rebound, Green seemingly stepped on Sabonis' chest. While the replay showed that Sabonis looked to be holding onto Green's ankle as well, the Warriors forward retaliated.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. https://t.co/6MwsNLT2Pj

Green was subsequently ejected and Sabonis was given a technical foul for his actions. The Kings center, however, played the rest of the game and exhibited an immense amount of influence on the floor.

Domantas Sabonis will be crucial for Sacramento in the Bay Area

With a 2-0 series lead, the Sacramento Kings have full control. However, they will have to be at their best if they hope to beat the Warriors on their home turf.

As terrible as Golden State has been on the road, they are equally difficult to beat at home. The Kings will need the entire roster at their disposal, especially Domantas Sabonis.

While De'Aaron Fox is undoubtedly the closer for Sacramento, Sabonis plays a very fluid role in ensuring that Fox has the opportunity to take over. This is particularly true against undersized teams like Golden State.

Sabonis' presence on the glass and in the post draws defenders into the painted area. This gives Fox a lot more room to operate in the mid-range, which has been his bread and butter.

While other forces such as Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk on the perimeter exhibit a gravity of their own, Sabonis is a pillar of support for Sacramento. Considering what hangs in the balance, the Kings will hope for the best after he undergoes his scans.

Poll : 0 votes