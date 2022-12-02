NBA Injury Report: Khris Middleton probable, Jimmy Butler questionable and more updates on Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton | December 2, 2022

Three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has officially been listed as probable for tonight’s game against the LA Lakers. Middleton last played in the first round of the 2022 playoffs versus the Chicago Bulls.

Over the last few weeks, Middleton has been spending time in the G-League to get more practice leading to tonight’s marquee matchup against the Lakers. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is expected to limit Middleton’s minutes in his first game back.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Friday’s game against the Lakers.



OUT: MarJon Beauchamp (non-COVID illness), Serge Ibaka (non-COVID illness), Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery)



“Khash Money” averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Without him, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have enough supporting firepower to topple the eventual NBA Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics.

Middleton is penciled in to be part of the Bucks’ starting unit, which will move Jevon Carter back to the bench. The 2021 NBA champ was one of Milwaukee’s best two-way players and its closer last season. He may not play that role right off the bat, but the Bucks are counting on him to steadily get back to his deadly self.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have good news for their legion of fans. NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to questionable after sitting out the team’s last seven games.

“Jimmy G. Buckets” initially wanted to return during the first game of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics. He didn’t play in that game, however, and could see action in the rematch against the Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record.

Before he experienced right knee soreness against the Toronto Raptors, Butler was having a great season. He was playing better than he was last year when he made the All-Star team.

Miami has been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks and could certainly use Butler’s when the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics. The six-time All-Star is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Brandon Ingram: Left great toe contusion; Injured since November 26, 2022

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram will miss his third straight game.

Brandon Ingram came out early in the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on November 26. He played only 18 minutes and scored eight points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

The Pelicans have won back-to-back games without Ingram and have ruled him out for the third straight game versus the struggling San Antonio Spurs tonight. Despite stringing together two wins, the Pelicans know they’re a much stronger team when “Slenderman” is available.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are unlikely to play tomorrow against the Spurs. Neither practiced today, Willie Green said.



New Orleans can afford to keep Ingram sidelined when they visit San Antonio as they have a far better lineup than the Spurs. Trey Murphy III, who has been inserted into the starting unit without Brandon Ingram, has been playing great.

With Ingram ruled out, Murphy III is expected to continue playing heavy minutes for the Pelicans. He could make his comeback on December 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

Tyrese Haliburton: Sore left groin, Injured since December 1, 2022

Rising young NBA star Tyrese Haliburton could miss his first game of the season.

Tyrese Haliburton, who could make his first NBA All-Star team this season, has been listed as questionable by the Indiana Pacers. He has played all 21 games for his team this season but could end that streak tonight.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has the team humming mainly because of Haliburton’s impeccable playmaking and leadership. He leads the NBA in assists with 11.2 APG and orchestrates the Pacers’ offense with aplomb.

Haliburton is averaging career-highs in scoring (19.3 PPG) rebounds (4.6 RPG) and assists. If the Pacers keep Haliburton out due to groin soreness versus the Utah Jazz, T.J. McConnell could start for the team.

