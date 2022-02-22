Can Tyrese Haliburton become the Indiana Pacers' best player since Reggie Miller?

Tyrese Haliburton has the potential to become the biggest Indiana Pacers star since Reggie Miller rocked the blue and gold.

Haliburton is only in his second NBA season, so he’s got much to accomplish before he can be considered in the same tier as the legendary Miller.

The Sacramento Kings selected Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The former Iowa State Cyclone had a great rookie season, producing 13.0 points and 5.3 assists per game while finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

It appeared he’d be a member of the Kings for years to come. However, he was traded to the Pacers in a deal that sent two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento earlier this month.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN.

Haliburton has been nothing but impressive so far in Indiana, averaging 20.8 points, 11 assists and 2.3 steals per contest. The Oshkosh, Wisconsin, native has emerged as the best player for the Pacers, who decided to press the reset button and rebuild.

His Pacers career has just begun. What players does he have to surpass in order to become the franchise's best player since Miller?

Pacers stars following Reggie Miller's retirement

Pacers legend Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller is undoubtedly the greatest Pacer of all time. Drafted by the team in 1987, the five-time All-Star spent his entire 18-season, Hall of Fame career in Indiana. He is widely considered one of the most dangerous shooters the game has ever known.

Although he never won a championship, Miller led the Pacers to an NBA Finals appearance in 2000, losing to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers.

Miller retired in 2005. Since then, Indiana has employed a handful of stars such as Jermaine O’Neal, Paul George and Victor Oladipo.

Jermaine O’Neal, who played with Miller for five seasons, became the face of the franchise after “Uncle Reg” left the league. The talented power forward spent eight years with the Pacers, making six consecutive All-Star teams.

Pacers first-round pick Danny Granger later became a top-notch scorer for the team. The 2009 All-Star and Most Improved Player averaged at least 24 points per game for two straight seasons. His 25.8 scoring average during the 2009-10 campaign ranked fifth in the league.

The Pacers drafted George 10th overall in 2010. The move left fans scratching their heads as he played the same position as the team’s best player, Granger. However, George eventually developed into Indiana’s franchise player.

George played seven years with the Pacers, making four All-Star teams. He powered the team to the Eastern Conference finals in both 2013 and 2014, although they fell to LeBron James and the Miami Heat both times.

Indiana eventually traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Oladipo and Sabonis. Both Pacers newcomers turned out to be stars, with Oladipo taking George’s spot as the face of the franchise.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Paul George has been traded to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and more, reports @ramonashelburne Paul George has been traded to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and more, reports @ramonashelburne

Unfortunately, Oladipo battled injuries and wound up playing only four seasons in the Hoosier State.

What does Haliburton need to do?

Haliburton has played only four games for the Pacers. So he definitely has his work cut out for him if he wants to trump Pacers stars of the past.

To go down as the franchise’s greatest player since Miller, Haliburton will obviously have to stay healthy and remain in Indianapolis for many years.

Indianapolis is a small market, which means a lot of players aren’t interested in playing there. Indy lacks the bright lights of New York or the sandy beaches of Los Angeles or Miami. Yet, it seems as if Halibuton is excited about his new ball club. He said he was going to "put all I got into this" for the Pacers.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid



“They ain’t want me. … It’s part of the business.”



then asked if there’s any difficulty to trust a new franchise:



“It hurt when I got traded. … I’mma put all I got into this.” I asked Tyrese Haliburton about not having the chance to rebuild with the Kings:“They ain’t want me. … It’s part of the business.” @jxlorenzi then asked if there’s any difficulty to trust a new franchise:“It hurt when I got traded. … I’mma put all I got into this.” #Pacers I asked Tyrese Haliburton about not having the chance to rebuild with the Kings:“They ain’t want me. … It’s part of the business.”@jxlorenzi then asked if there’s any difficulty to trust a new franchise:“It hurt when I got traded. … I’mma put all I got into this.” #Pacers https://t.co/L3TDM0awFA

Haliburton has the skills to develop into an NBA star in the near future. The 21-year-old possesses the skillset to play with or without the ball. He’s also a savvy passer and a great shooter.

Halibuton had to share the spotlight with fellow guard De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. But as a Pacer, he’s now the main scoring option and should be the team’s best scorer for several years.

If Haliburton continues to improve, don’t be surprised to see him pass Paul George and Victor Oladipo.

