NBA injury update: Chris Paul ruled out of pivotal Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has been ruled out of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Paul suffered a strained left groin in the Suns' Game 2 loss on Monday.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Paul did not participate in the team's practices this week. The Suns will have to rely on backup point guard Cameron Payne to start on Friday. Payne told reporters on Wednesday that he'll be ready.

"Honestly man, I've got so much energy to go out there and play," Payne said. "I'm geeked to be playing, honestly. I'm just ready to go." (h/t NBA.com)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the optimisitc tone of the Phoenix Suns throughout the week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Chris Paul's status is also in doubt for Game 4 on Sunday.

The Suns are down 2-0 against the Denver Nuggets. If they cannot win Game 3, Paul might have played his last game of the season last Monday.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is still confident with their chances in the series. Durant noted that they will miss Paul on the court, but it's next man up for them and they will have to do everything to win Game 3.

"Obviously we are going to miss Chris," Durant said. "And what he brings to the table. We just got to go out there and play our game, play together, we try not to think too much about it and try to move the ball and play together. ... And put yourself in a good position." (h/t ESPN)

Also Read: "Just a happily flamboyant gay man" - Fans support Magic Johnson's son EJ as pregame video goes viral

Chris Paul's playoff injury history

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul's recent groin strain is just one of his many injuries in his postseason career. Paul suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 7 of their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. He ended missing the first two games of the second round against the Houston Rockets.

In 2016, Paul broke his right hand in Game 4 of their first round matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was ruled out indefinitely as the Blazers eliminated the LA Clippers in six games.

In the 2018 Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, Paul led the Houston Rockets to a 3-2 series lead. However, he suffered a strained right hamstring late in Game 5 and missed the final two games of the series. The Warriors came back to win the matchup and make it to the NBA Finals.

Paul also dealt with a right shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols in the 2021 playoffs. He missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals, but the Phoenix Suns still end up making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Also Read: "I'll keep praying for him" - Shaquille O'Neal relieved to hear his friend Jamie Foxx is recovering well

Poll : 0 votes