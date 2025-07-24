NBA insider pins New Orleans Pelicans as threat for relocation with expansion possible in two cities: "There's some buzz"

The New Orleans Pelicans have not been among the NBA’s contending teams since they have remained in the bottom half of the league in recent years. Such a predicament and their inability to capture their own market put them in conversation for relocation, as buzz for the league to expand in two cities emerged, according to NBA insider Bill Simmons.

In his podcast, Simmons discussed the Pelicans' chances of getting relocated, considering the NBA’s possible expansion in other cities such as Las Vegas and Mexico City.

“There’s a couple cities that could potentially have a team that could thrive," Simmons said (6:06). "I think Seattle, but we have been saying that since before you and I have worked together. Vegas is definitely interesting, and Mexico City is the other one they are excited about.”

"I don't know what that team is worth in its current state," Simmons added. "If somebody bought them and just moved them to Seattle and paid everybody relocation fees, and then you didn't have to split your media rights, that seems like where this is headed..,I think there's some buzz starting that way that this New Orleans thing may be the situation."

The city of New Orleans was one of the founding members of the ABA, with their team, the Buccaneers, before moving to Memphis in 1970 due to poor performance and a lack of a home arena. New Orleans entered the NBA in 1974 with the name Jazz, only to lose the franchise again to Utah in 1979.

They returned in 2002 as the Hornets in the NBA, before changing their names to the Pelicans in 2013.

Bill Simmons warns lack of fanbase could be culprit in New Orleans’ franchise move

The Pelicans were ranked in the bottom six of teams with the least attendance in 2025, according to ESPN. That lack of fan base could be the culprit for a possible move, per Bill Simmons.

“I don't mean to start panic on New Orleans basketball," Simmons said. "I'm also not sure there's enough of a fan base in place to even care that much. But that lease at the Smoothie King [Center] expires, I think, in 2029. This is an experiment that has not worked for 50-plus years in New Orleans with professional basketball.”

While there are possibilities for a relocation for the Pelicans, they have a promising core led by Zion Williamson, DeJounte Murray and now Jordan Poole.

