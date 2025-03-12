NBA insider publicly calls out 'lazy and ridiculous' Shaquille O'Neal for ripping Cade Cunningham's Pistons: "No real logic"

Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to the Detroit Pistons as "boring," unaware of the Eastern Conference team's current record. The four-time NBA champion dismissed any chance of Cade Cunningham's team making a deep playoff run, despite their recent form.

NBA insider Eric Vincent, who covers the Detroit franchise, took issue with O'Neal's comments. Vincent called the Lakers legend "lazy and ridiculous," asserting that O'Neal's remarks about the Pistons lacked any logical basis.

"This is why the league and why NBA media coverage is suffering," Vincent tweeted. "Shaq’s just ripping the #Pistons with no real logic and clearly doesn’t watch the team. This is so lazy and ridiculous."

The Pistons have played solid basketball throughout the season, with Cade Cunningham leading the way and solidifying himself as one of the top guards in the NBA. Currently, Detroit sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-29 record through 66 games. The franchise has also won seven of their last 10 games.

Fans react to Eric Vincent calling out Shaquille O'Neal

Social media was buzzing when Eric Vincent publicly called out Shaquille O'Neal over his comments about the Detroit Pistons. Fans quickly took to the platform, with many supporting the NBA insider and agreeing with his critique of the NBA legend.

"We talk about this all the time here. How can you grow your league engagement when your former stars are rippin your current stars and teams. Just makes no sense," a fan commented.

"Facts. Analyst speak without much to support the point. Watching many national media members switch up on Luka just cause he has a laker uniform now has been discouraging," commented another fan.

"Shaq is a known hater and holds grudges. I wonder why he’d hate on the Pistons something that happened in 04 I’d assume," a user wrote.

"The pistons won 14 games last year and were the worst team in the NBA. The fact that they are about to make the playoffs is an absolute success," another user wrote.

The Pistons secured a dominant 123-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Cade Cunningham and his team will be back in action on Thursday, facing the Wizards once again.

