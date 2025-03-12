"Anybody can get 20" - Shaquille O'Neal makes feelings clear on Zion Williamson's triple-double 

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson recorded his second career triple-double during Tuesday's 127-120 home victory over the LA Clippers. However, the two-time All-Star's statistical output left NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal less than impressed.

Williamson finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists, shooting an efficient 8-for-13 (61.5%) in 33 minutes. He made numerous big plays down the stretch, tallying 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on 4-for-5 shooting (80.0%) in the fourth quarter.

The high-flying star's well-rounded performance helped New Orleans avoid a collapse after surrendering a 21-point first-half lead. The team's win snapped its four-game losing streak amid its injury-plagued season.

While Williamson was praised for coming through for his squad with his versatile play, O'Neal zagged on Tuesday's TNT broadcast. The big man called for Williamson to drop 26-plus points a night if he wants to be celebrated as a marquee player.

"They're giving him props for that? I need more," O'Neal said. "... I need 26 (or) 27. I demand for my franchise player to play at the maximum (level). Don't be giving props for 20 points. Anybody can get 20 points now."

O'Neal's TNT co-host Adam Lefkoe pushed back, asking O'Neal if he can "be happy that (Williamson's) playing," given his extensive injury history.

Instead, the four-time NBA champion doubled down on his stance.

"Happy is good. Lower your voice when you talk about that kind of stuff. That's good, but that's not good enough," O'Neal said.

O'Neal has garnered a reputation for being excessively critical of frontcourt stars, including centers he seemingly feels he could have dominated in his prime.

Nevertheless, arguably unnecessarily calling Williamson out after his second efficient triple-double in two weeks could provoke a backlash against the Hall of Famer.

Zion Williamson makes bold claim after 2nd career triple-double

While Shaquille O'Neal was unmoved by Zion Williamson's latest triple-double, the Pelicans star appears as confident as ever.

Following Tuesday's victory, Williamson noted that he is unstoppable when he plays to his strengths.

"I stand on that. When I'm myself, I don't feel like anybody can stop me," Williamson said.

Williamson has scored 20-plus points in six straight outings and nine of 10, improving his scoring average to 24.4 points per game through 27 appearances.

His next chance to maintain his offensive momentum comes on Thursday when New Orleans (18-48) hosts the Orlando Magic (30-36).

