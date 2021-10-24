NBA legend Dwyane Wade shares emphatic embrace with son Zaire Wade as the latter gets drafted to NBA G-League

NBA legend and future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade has won everything there is to win during his playing career. He was one of the most dominant shooting guards the game has ever seen.

Wade was a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA team honoree, three-time All-NBA Defensive team honoree, 2008-09 scoring champion and three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat. This is indeed a storied resume and something that is very difficult to replicate.

But the joy of seeing his son, Zaire Wade, drafted into the Utah Jazz's G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, looked like it trumped all his personal achievement. Dwyane Wade was ecstatic and jumped with joy as he embraced his son. Zaire Wade was emotional after taking the next step in making his dreams of playing in the NBA come true as seen in the video.

It is extremely difficult for children with future and current Hall-of-Famers as parents to follow their own path and establish their own legacy as they gravitate away from the huge shadows of their parents. Whether it's LeBron James Jr., Zaire Wade or Shareef O'Neal. These young athletes come into the game with humongous pressure to succeed on their shoulders due to the historic achievements of their parents.

Fortunately, some are able to carve their own legacy. Hopefully Zaire Wade will be able to do so in the coming years as his dad Dwyane Wade proudly cheers him on from the sidelines.

Can Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade be drafted into the NBA someday?

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade with his son Zaire

Living up to the huge expectations placed on your shoulder due to being the child of a future Hall-of-Famer is a daunting task. However, Zaire Wade has always shown a positive mindset and a willingness to prove that he was up for it. His work up until now has paid off as he takes the next step after being drafted number ten by the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G-League draft.

Zaire Wade is best known for being part of a much hyped Sierra Canyon High School team that featured young studs such as Brandon Boston Jr., Amari Bailey, LeBron James Jr. and himself.

He is an explosive combo guard with good size, length and elite court vision that helps him attempt passes that very few players can see. He is still a bit physically raw and could add plenty of strength over the coming years prior to giving it a shot in the NBA draft. He is also a solid shooter and has an upside as a versatile defender that can guard both one and two.

Also Read

However, he will have to put in plenty of work on his basketball IQ and ball handling skills if his game is to translate to the NBA level.

Zaire Wade has the chance to shine in the G League and catch the eye of franchises on the lookout for young stars who can be polished. With the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony probably mentoring the youngster, it won't be too long before we might get to see Zaire's name called out during the NBA draft.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Can Zaire be drafted into the NBA someday? Yes No 0 votes so far