  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA legend Julius Erving makes Michael Jordan's GOAT case with quirky ice cream analogy

NBA legend Julius Erving makes Michael Jordan's GOAT case with quirky ice cream analogy

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:19 GMT
NBA legend Julius Erving makes Michael Jordan
NBA legend Julius Erving makes Michael Jordan's GOAT case with quirky ice cream analogy - Images via IMAGN

Michael Jordan’s legacy in the league may have earned him the greatest of all time (GOAT) tag, but it’s always up for debate. Julius Erving compared the GOAT discussions, when making the case for Jordan, to ice cream.

Ad

Erving discussed his thoughts with STAT Sports' Rob Lepelstat in a clip shared on X on Friday. Erving compared choosing the greatest basketball player of all time to picking an ice-cream flavor:

"What flavor ice cream do you like? You like Strawberry? Chocolate? Vanilla? Banana? They're all ice cream!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jordan has been embroiled in a constant debate on who’s the greatest ever with LA Lakers star LeBron James. Although Erving didn’t name Jordan or James as the GOAT, he went with six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For many basketball fans and analysts, Jordan sits at the top of the basketball mountain. Some of Jordan's accolades are: six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, a five-time league MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, 10-time scoring champion, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and two-time Olympic gold Medalist.

Ad

Michael Jordan reveals the only player who intimidated him

Michael Jordan was a tough player for opposition players, and at one point, it felt like he had no fear factor. However, that was not the case as he revealed in a 2013 SLAM interview, the player that intimidated him the most.

Jordan revealed that LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was the player that intimidated him the most in his legendary career:

Ad
“When I first saw Shaquille. How big he is. I mean, that was a short intimidation factor. I just couldn’t fathom how big he was.”

On a March 2022 epispde of “Icons Club” podcast with Jackie MacMullan, Jordan recalled the moment O'Neal knocked him to the floor and then reached down to help him up:

“He was this big, massive guy… so I was somewhat intimidated.”

O'Neal's sheer size, listed at 7-foot-1 and over 300 pounds, was initially overwhelming to Jordan upon his return to the NBA after a brief baseball hiatus. That shock was what Jordan described as a “short intimidation factor.”

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications