NBA legend Julius Erving makes Michael Jordan's GOAT case with quirky ice cream analogy

Michael Jordan’s legacy in the league may have earned him the greatest of all time (GOAT) tag, but it’s always up for debate. Julius Erving compared the GOAT discussions, when making the case for Jordan, to ice cream.Erving discussed his thoughts with STAT Sports' Rob Lepelstat in a clip shared on X on Friday. Erving compared choosing the greatest basketball player of all time to picking an ice-cream flavor:&quot;What flavor ice cream do you like? You like Strawberry? Chocolate? Vanilla? Banana? They're all ice cream!&quot;Jordan has been embroiled in a constant debate on who’s the greatest ever with LA Lakers star LeBron James. Although Erving didn’t name Jordan or James as the GOAT, he went with six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.For many basketball fans and analysts, Jordan sits at the top of the basketball mountain. Some of Jordan's accolades are: six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, a five-time league MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, 10-time scoring champion, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and two-time Olympic gold Medalist.Michael Jordan reveals the only player who intimidated himMichael Jordan was a tough player for opposition players, and at one point, it felt like he had no fear factor. However, that was not the case as he revealed in a 2013 SLAM interview, the player that intimidated him the most.Jordan revealed that LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was the player that intimidated him the most in his legendary career:“When I first saw Shaquille. How big he is. I mean, that was a short intimidation factor. I just couldn’t fathom how big he was.”On a March 2022 epispde of “Icons Club” podcast with Jackie MacMullan, Jordan recalled the moment O'Neal knocked him to the floor and then reached down to help him up:“He was this big, massive guy… so I was somewhat intimidated.”O'Neal's sheer size, listed at 7-foot-1 and over 300 pounds, was initially overwhelming to Jordan upon his return to the NBA after a brief baseball hiatus. That shock was what Jordan described as a “short intimidation factor.”