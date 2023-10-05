NBA Minimum Salary for 2023-24 Season: How much are the players guaranteed to earn?

Basketball
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 05, 2023 05:47 GMT
If Steph Curry is the highest-paid player this season, how much is the minimum salary of an NBA player? (Photo: NBA.com)

Playing in the NBA is one of the most luxurious jobs in the sports world, with an average salary of $9.7 million for the 2023-24 season. However, not all players are worth that much money, especially the back end of the bench-type guys. So how much is the minimum salary for the upcoming season?

According to Statista, the minimum salary for NBA players this season is around $1.1 million. It's a historic figure because the minimum salary surpassed the $1 million mark for the first time in history. The league's minimum salary a couple of seasons ago was roughly $925,000.

To be more specific, the exact minimum salary of an NBA player is $1,119,563. He will earn it in during a whole season as long as he's on a fully guaranteed contract. It should also be noted that the minimum salary changes depending on a player's experience.

According to Hoops Rumors, the players who usually earn the minimum salary are undrafted free agents and second-round picks. Some veterans also settle for the minimum salary, but they will earn more than rookies because of their experience.

A player earns one year's worth of experience if he's on an active roster at any point of the regular season. The minimum salary increases by 10% depending on the years of experience. For example, a player with three years of NBA experience has a minimum salary of $2,092,354.

In order for teams to avoid signing veteran players, the league reimburses teams who signed veterans with at least three years of experience. Only $2,019,706 will be part of the total salary camp and the team's bank balance.

Who is the highest-paid player in the NBA this season?

If the minimum salary for this season is roughly $1.1 million, what is the highest salary? The figure is an estimated $51.91 million and it belongs to Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Curry is the league's highest-earner for the second year in a row.

The Warriors superstar had a $48.07 million salary last season, with his $51.91 million salary this season the first to surpass $50 million. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James of the LA Lakers are tied in second place with a 2023-24 salary of $47.6 million.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is currently the highest-paid player in terms of annual average. Brown is set to earn an average of $57.65 million once his $304 million extension kicks in.

