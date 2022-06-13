NBA News Roundup: 5-time champion predicts a triple-double by Draymond Green in Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Eminent analyst compares Steph Curry's Game 4 performance to Michael Jordan's famous "Flu Game," and more - June 13th, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals is tied at two games apiece after the Golden State Warriors won a down-to-the-wire Game 4 behind Steph Curry's heroics. The "Baby-Faced Assassin" dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds along with seven made triples on incredible efficiency to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.

He is now one of just five guards in NBA Finals history with a 40-point double-double. He joined Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade.

With regards to the other 28 teams, they are preparing for the much-anticipated 2022 NBA draft. Many teams with lottery picks will try to move their pick. Certain rebuilding teams will try to move up in the draft by putting their role players on the trade block.

Let's take a look at some news stories around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Former champion with the Boston Celtics believes Steph Curry should win Finals MVP regardless of the outcome

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Many players have been inconsistent or underwhelming in the ongoing finals, but Steph Curry has impressed. Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have all been struggling in this series.

However, not only has Curry been consistent, he is outperforming expectations. He is averaging 34.3 points per game on 66.0% True shooting and is displaying his wizardry at the highest stage of the game.

If the Golden State Warriors win the series, he will undoubtedly be the Finals MVP winner. However, narratives have arisen where analysts think he should win the award even if they lose.

Kendrick Perkins, champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and now an analyst for ESPN, believes that Curry deserves the Finals MVP, regardless. Perkins claimed Curry has simply been the best player on either team.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I believe that Steph Curry should win Finals MVP regardless of the outcome! He has been the BEST player in the series and it’s not even close. The man is averaging 35!!!! Don’t mind me and Carry the hell on… I believe that Steph Curry should win Finals MVP regardless of the outcome! He has been the BEST player in the series and it’s not even close. The man is averaging 35!!!! Don’t mind me and Carry the hell on…

Magic Johnson is expecting a triple-double performance by Draymond Green in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Draymond Green has had an underwhelming series so far in the finals. He is averaging 4.3 points per game and has missed every single 3-point attempt.

He isn't valued for his scoring, but he has been so subpar on the offensive end that Boston defenders are practically ignoring him. His short-roll passing game has been compromised as well because Celtics coach Ime Udoka refuses to blitz or double-team Steph Curry.

However, many expect him to have a huge bounce-back night at home in Game 5. Part of the reason is that many analysts believe that Curry's 43-point explosion might finally trigger Boston to double-team him. This would in turn unlock Green's playmaking and scoring.

Magic Johnson, LA Lakers legend and arguably the best point guard of all time, believes Green is due for a triple-double-like performance. He is looking forward to it in Game 5. Johnson and Green are both Michigan State legends.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow! I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow!

Golden State Warriors are losing two of their top assistant coaches in the summer

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the bench with his assistant coaches.

Assistant coach Mike Brown has already signed a four-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. He will depart after the finals are over. However, assistant Kenny Atkinson is now heading out the door as well. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atkinson is set to move to Charlotte. He reported:

"Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN."

Kenny Atkinson and Mike Brown have been the Warriors best assistant coaches. They are beloved in the locker room and coach Kerr now has to find replacements in the summer.

Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone improving his coaching staff ahead of next season

Former head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ryan Saunders in 2021.

After exiting in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, the Denver Nuggets immediately entered offseason mode.

They have started building for next season. Many analysts already expect them to be a huge force next season with the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has hired Ryan Saunders to be part of his bench as an assistant coach.

Saunders was an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards for five years and an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves for another five years. He earned himself a head coaching gig in 2019, but was fired in 2021 after an unsuccessful tenure.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Denver Nuggets are expected to add former Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders as an assistant coach on Michael Malone’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic The Denver Nuggets are expected to add former Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders as an assistant coach on Michael Malone’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Chris Broussard compares Steph Curry's Game 4 explosion to Michael Jordan's 1997 "Flu Game"

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry hurt his foot in Game 3 of the finals and there were a lot of questions regarding his health and availability in Game 4.

Not only did he play Game 4, but also erupted for a 43-point double-double in an almost must-win game. He carried the team on his back and refused to let them lose in a finals performance for the ages.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard compared his heroics to Michael Jordan's iconic "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Jordan was diagnosed with food poisoning the night before. The game was at the Utah Jazz's home, where they were unbeaten until that point in the playoffs. To avoid falling into a 3-2 deficit, Jordan played through his sickness and dropped 38 points and seven rebounds to win the game.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Game 4 was Steph's moment. This was his 'Flu Game;' his Isiah Thomas scoring 25 PTS in the 3Q; his Iverson G1, 48 PTS vs. the Lakers. Win or lose this series we'll look back years from now & say, 'Man, that Steph Curry G4 performance was his best game ever.'" — @Chris_Broussard "Game 4 was Steph's moment. This was his 'Flu Game;' his Isiah Thomas scoring 25 PTS in the 3Q; his Iverson G1, 48 PTS vs. the Lakers. Win or lose this series we'll look back years from now & say, 'Man, that Steph Curry G4 performance was his best game ever.'" — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/sUPvBYT4Pq

