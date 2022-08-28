NBA News Roundup: Analyst believes Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been unfair to Kevin Durant, Celtics forward suffers meniscus tear in left knee, and more | August 28, 2022

Kevin Durant has endured criticism from several NBA greats. TNT analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal haven't minced words when reacting to reports of Durant asking for a trade out of Brooklyn. Barkley recently called him 'Mr. Miserable,' while ranting about Durant not being a great leader.

Boston Celtics newly acquired forward Danilo Gallinari has dodged a potential ACL injury. Gallinari injured his left knee while playing a World Cup qualifier game for Italy. The team has announced that the player has torn his meniscus, avoiding any ligament tear.

Here's the latest news from around the NBA as of August 28, 2022.

Skip Bayless reckons Ben Simmons is a better fit for Brooklyn than Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action against Ben Simmons during Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes Ben Simmons is a better fit than Donovan Mitchell for the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league, while Mitchell is a lethal offensive player. However, Bayless said Simmons could drop 40 points in a game if needed.

"Would the Brooklyn Nets really want Donovan over Ben Simmons? I would say a big NO to that."

Simmons is a below-par shooter and isn't much of a threat from the perimeter. However, he is one of the best rim slashers in the league. If deployed as a center, he has the potential to be an unstoppable force on offense.

The Nets also have shooters and scorers around Simmons, so it's his defense that the team would want to maximize. Meanwhile, Mitchell's lack of size and inability to defend at a high level hampers the Nets' balance on both ends of the floor.

Andre Iguodala compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

NBA veteran Andre Iguodala compared Dwyane Wade to Anthony Edwards. Iguodala said Edwards could split the pick and roll and change directions akin to the former Miami Heat superstar. Here's what Iguodala said on "The Point Forward Podcast":

"The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there's absolutely nothing I could do. I was like, it's time for me to wrap it up. He's like you when he can change those directions, and he can split pick and rolls. Like, he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane. All he needs is teeny two months of Miami basketball and it's over with."

Andre Iguodala and Dwyane Wade talking about Anthony Edwards.



"He's like you when he can change those directions and he can split pick and rolls, and he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane."

Edwards and Wade have plenty of similarities. Their size, athleticism, pace and physicality make them alike.

NBA analyst believes Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been unfair in their criticism of Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Former NBA superstars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal never hold back from making bold comments about current players. The TNT analysts have spoken plenty about Kevin Durant in the offseason. KD's request to be traded out of Brooklyn saw him endure severe criticism.

Barkley and Shaq took jabs at Durant's leadership skills and questioned his motives when leaving teams.

Fox Sports producer Rob Guerra ripped into the two legends for their criticisms of Durant on 'The Odd Couple' podcast, saying:

“It seems like he’s become America’s favorite punching bag. And it’s unfair to me. … Charles Barkley, specifically, and Shaq, maybe to a lesser extent, it feels it’s personal to them, like they have something personal that they don’t like about Kevin Durant.”

Dwyane Wade reveals the first year with LeBron James in Miami didn’t feel as special

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade had a successful stint as teammates in Miami. From the moment news broke that they were teaming up, along with Chris Bosh in the fall of 2010, the Heat were title favorites. They made the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together.

However, year one wasn't as special, according to Wade. During a recent appearance on 'The Point Forward' podcast, Wade revealed the reason behind that, saying:

"That first year didn't feel special. It felt like we were a bunch of guys that were just got together, that were talented, that were trying to accomplish something that, you know, was that we never accomplished together. And it was hard, bro."

Danilo Gallinari suffers torn meniscus in left knee; dodges potential ACL injury

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari sustained a non-contact knee injury during Italy's World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Saturday. The injury initially looked serious. Italy's coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said the belief was that Gallinari tore his left cruciate ligament. However, those concerns are no more.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Good early news. Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news. Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Italy announced that the forward sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee. This announcement is better than enduring an ACL injury, which could've sidelined him for next season.

